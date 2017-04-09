World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados
  6. 2014
  House EL / Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados

House EL / Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados

House EL / Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados
House EL / Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados, © Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

© Nelson Kon © Nelson Kon © Nelson Kon © Nelson Kon +22

  • Architects

    Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados

  • Location

    Bragança Paulista - SP, Brazil

  • Authors

    Henrique Reinach, Maurício Mendonça

  • Coordinator

    Luena Vettorazzo

  • Collaborators

    Tony Chen, Victor Gonçalves, Camila Osele, Taís Vieira, Fernanda  Almeida, Raquel Gonçalves, Silvia Mori, Venâncio Alves, Flávia Henriques, Manuel Tojal,  Guilherme Nakata, Lucas Ferreira, Lucas Pohl, Alessandra Musto, Caio Tritto

  • Area

    1187.0 sqm

  • Project Year

    2014

  • Photographs

    Nelson Kon

  • Interior Design

    Dado Castello Branco

  • Landscape Design

    Raul Pereira Arquitetos Associados

  • Lighting Design

    Foco Luz e Desenho

  • Structure

    Benedicts Engenharia

  • MEP

    Zamaro

  • Constructor

    CPA Engenharia e Construções
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

From the architect. The extensive and complex program of this holiday house led us to embrace an architectural concept that subdivided all functions in different constructive blocks. The result is a group of volumes with different functions interconnected through circulations axis, that could successfully solve the program in a way that is gentle and articulated, both with the irregular corner format and terrain site. The volumes were positioned along with the sunnier facades and the correlation between indoors and outdoors of the countryside landscape. 

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Corte AA
Corte AA
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

The facilities block faces south and is made of traditional masonry, cladded and painted in white. It outlines the main volume, that has two floors in concrete above steel columns and faces the northeast and the most pleasurable view. The third volume has an inferior level which hosts the guest’s bedrooms, spa and sauna. Although this volume is away from the house, it is interconnected through a glass pergola roof. 

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

All volumes together result in an “L” site plan around the pool courtyard, on mid level of the terrain respecting the natural topography of the site. This arrangement prioritizes the external areas to the corners, propitiating a discreet and respectful relationship between the house and the neighborhood.  

Planta - Térreo
Planta - Térreo
Cite: "House EL / Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados" [Residência EL / Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados] 09 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Vada, Pedro) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/868695/house-el-reinach-mendonca-arquitetos-associados/>
