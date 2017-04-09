House EL / Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados

+24

Architects Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados

Location Bragança Paulista - SP, Brazil

Authors Henrique Reinach, Maurício Mendonça

Coordinator Luena Vettorazzo

Collaborators Tony Chen, Victor Gonçalves, Camila Osele, Taís Vieira, Fernanda Almeida, Raquel Gonçalves, Silvia Mori, Venâncio Alves, Flávia Henriques, Manuel Tojal, Guilherme Nakata, Lucas Ferreira, Lucas Pohl, Alessandra Musto, Caio Tritto

Area 1187.0 sqm

Project Year 2014

Photographs Nelson Kon

Interior Design Dado Castello Branco

Landscape Design Raul Pereira Arquitetos Associados

Lighting Design Foco Luz e Desenho

Structure Benedicts Engenharia

MEP Zamaro

Constructor CPA Engenharia e Construções More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The extensive and complex program of this holiday house led us to embrace an architectural concept that subdivided all functions in different constructive blocks. The result is a group of volumes with different functions interconnected through circulations axis, that could successfully solve the program in a way that is gentle and articulated, both with the irregular corner format and terrain site. The volumes were positioned along with the sunnier facades and the correlation between indoors and outdoors of the countryside landscape.

The facilities block faces south and is made of traditional masonry, cladded and painted in white. It outlines the main volume, that has two floors in concrete above steel columns and faces the northeast and the most pleasurable view. The third volume has an inferior level which hosts the guest’s bedrooms, spa and sauna. Although this volume is away from the house, it is interconnected through a glass pergola roof.

All volumes together result in an “L” site plan around the pool courtyard, on mid level of the terrain respecting the natural topography of the site. This arrangement prioritizes the external areas to the corners, propitiating a discreet and respectful relationship between the house and the neighborhood.