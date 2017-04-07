World
i

i

i

h

  LG House / Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados

LG House / Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados

LG House / Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados
LG House / Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados , © Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

© Nelson Kon © Nelson Kon © Nelson Kon © Nelson Kon +26

  • Authors

    Henrique Reinach, Maurício Mendonça

  • Landscape

    Luciano Fiaschi Aquitetura Paisagistica

  • Lighting Design

    Franco Associados Lighting Design

  • Structure

    Benedicts Engenharia

  • Eletric

    Zamaro

  • Hydraulic

    Zamaro

  • Constructor

    CPA Engenharia e Construções

  • Coordinator

    Fernanda Almeida

  • Collaborators

    Tony Chen, Victor Gonçalves, Camila Osele, Taís Vieira, Luena Vettorazzo, Raquel Gonçalves, Silvia Mori, Venâncio Alves, Flávia Henriques, Manuel Tojal, Guilherme Nakata, Lucas Ferreira, Lucas Pohl, Alessandra Musto, Caio Tritto, Olivia Uliano.
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

From the architect. The site, of 10,000 m² and adjacent to a beautiful native forest, was slightly downhill facing north and also the best view. The program of this house should be divided between "daytime area” and "night area”. The "night area” would be in higher floor, to provide warmth and safety in this period. On the other hand, the "daytime area” should stay in a lower floor w th full connection to the outside and the garden. The rooms should be broad and open with many patios.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

The architectural project set the arrival on ground floor in a block parallel block to the street, where there were implanted support areas such as garage, warehouses and a service residence. Separate of this block by generous service patio, but connected by a suspended walkway, a second block was defined, in which are developed the night and daytime program of the house itself. In the higher floor, but level with the arrival, is the family unit of the program, like an apartment, with living room, kitchen and bedrooms - the so-called "night floor".

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Corte
Corte
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

On the lower level happens "daytime floor” with a second kitchen, guest’s bedroom and social verandas with leisure areas. A generous patio with double height ceiling in apparent concrete structure, supported by light and slim metal pillars, joins these two floors. An wooden lattice, facing the forest protects this patio of the rising sun.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Cite: "LG House / Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados " 07 Apr 2017. ArchDaily.
