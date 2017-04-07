LG House / Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados

+26

Architects Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados

Location Bragança Paulista, SP, Brasil

Area 1137.0 sqm

Project Year 2014

Photographs Nelson Kon

Manufacturers Loading...

Authors Henrique Reinach, Maurício Mendonça

Landscape Luciano Fiaschi Aquitetura Paisagistica

Lighting Design Franco Associados Lighting Design

Structure Benedicts Engenharia

Eletric Zamaro

Hydraulic Zamaro

Constructor CPA Engenharia e Construções

Coordinator Fernanda Almeida

Collaborators Tony Chen, Victor Gonçalves, Camila Osele, Taís Vieira, Luena Vettorazzo, Raquel Gonçalves, Silvia Mori, Venâncio Alves, Flávia Henriques, Manuel Tojal, Guilherme Nakata, Lucas Ferreira, Lucas Pohl, Alessandra Musto, Caio Tritto, Olivia Uliano. More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The site, of 10,000 m² and adjacent to a beautiful native forest, was slightly downhill facing north and also the best view. The program of this house should be divided between "daytime area” and "night area”. The "night area” would be in higher floor, to provide warmth and safety in this period. On the other hand, the "daytime area” should stay in a lower floor w th full connection to the outside and the garden. The rooms should be broad and open with many patios.

The architectural project set the arrival on ground floor in a block parallel block to the street, where there were implanted support areas such as garage, warehouses and a service residence. Separate of this block by generous service patio, but connected by a suspended walkway, a second block was defined, in which are developed the night and daytime program of the house itself. In the higher floor, but level with the arrival, is the family unit of the program, like an apartment, with living room, kitchen and bedrooms - the so-called "night floor".

On the lower level happens "daytime floor” with a second kitchen, guest’s bedroom and social verandas with leisure areas. A generous patio with double height ceiling in apparent concrete structure, supported by light and slim metal pillars, joins these two floors. An wooden lattice, facing the forest protects this patio of the rising sun.