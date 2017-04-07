World
  Call for 360 Videos and Virtual Reality Tours

Call for 360 Videos and Virtual Reality Tours

For years people have presaged the game-changing aspects of Virtual Reality in the field of architecture. Head-mounted displays like Oculus Rift, Hololens and others can trick your body and mind into thinking you are somewhere else--standing on the edge of a cliff, riding a rollercoaster, or walking around a building you haven't constructed yet.  

Architects can already work with their usual software (Sketchup, Autodesk Suite, Graphisoft Archicad, Nemetschek Vectorworks, etc) to export models of unbuilt projects for visualization on dedicated devices or smartphones/tablets.  And with the launch of apps that use your smartphone's camera to simulate 360° images, and the introduction of cameras that actually capture high-resolution 360° spherical videos and images, representing projects is closely approaching the experience of "being there."

Do you have a 360-degree camera? Are you documenting your own projects or other architectural classics in 360-degrees? We'd love to feature our readers' videos on our site, Facebook page, and YouTube channel! 

Submitting a 360-experience is easy! Send us a Facebook message with a link to your video, upload 360-videos to YouTube and include the tag "ArchDaily 360" or get in touch with us directly using the form below. 

Upload 360-Degree Videos to YouTube
Upload 360-Degree Videos to Facebook


**Important note: Please share videos only. All content must be original. By sharing your work with ArchDaily you grant us permission to use the videos (with proper crediting) on our social media pages and websites. 

 Still not sure what 360-degree videos are like? Here are some examples:

Cite: AD Editorial Team. "Call for 360 Videos and Virtual Reality Tours" 07 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/868692/call-for-360-videos-and-virtual-reality-tours/>
