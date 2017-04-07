Wooden Living-Roof Built With Japanese Joinery Techniques Uses Zero Screws

A multidisciplinary design study by J.Roc Design, based in Boston, has developed a proposal using wood to restore value to an underused rooftop at the southern end of the city.

In order to accommodate a series of different activities, which required a wide variety of furniture, and therefore a considerable reduction of space, a subtle treatment was made to the flat surface of the roof creating distinct spaces that could be used for sitting, resting and entertaining.

Description from the architects. Boston-based J.Roc Design has inserted a sculpted, modular roof deck into a historic Boston building using no screws or fasteners.

In order to maintain a light touch for strict historic guidelines, the deck is a collection of floating Sapele wood pieces that disassemble into individual 3-foot lengths.

CNC cut Japanese wood joints are the sole connections, ensuring longevity through harsh winters, and allowing the client to take the deck with him to future homes.

Programs are each assigned a unique curvature and are woven into the surface of the deck as warp and weft.

Sculpting areas up from the floor to various levels and angles to produce terraced zones for a range of activities ranging from active to sedentary while Native plants and grasses recreate a New England meadow landscape.

