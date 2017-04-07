World
i

i

i

h

  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Wooden Living-Roof Built With Japanese Joinery Techniques Uses Zero Screws

Wooden Living-Roof Built With Japanese Joinery Techniques Uses Zero Screws

Wooden Living-Roof Built With Japanese Joinery Techniques Uses Zero Screws
Cortesía de J.Roc Design
Cortesía de J.Roc Design

A multidisciplinary design study by J.Roc Design, based in Boston, has developed a proposal using wood to restore value to an underused rooftop at the southern end of the city. 

In order to accommodate a series of different activities, which required a wide variety of furniture, and therefore a considerable reduction of space, a subtle treatment was made to the flat surface of the roof creating distinct spaces that could be used for sitting, resting and entertaining. 

Cortesía de J.Roc Design
Cortesía de J.Roc Design

Description from the architects. Boston-based J.Roc Design has inserted a sculpted, modular roof deck into a historic Boston building using no screws or fasteners.

Cortesía de J.Roc Design
Cortesía de J.Roc Design

In order to maintain a light touch for strict historic guidelines, the deck is a collection of floating Sapele wood pieces that disassemble into individual 3-foot lengths.

Cortesía de J.Roc Design
Cortesía de J.Roc Design

CNC cut Japanese wood joints are the sole connections, ensuring longevity through harsh winters, and allowing the client to take the deck with him to future homes. 

Cortesía de J.Roc Design
Cortesía de J.Roc Design

Programs are each assigned a unique curvature and are woven into the surface of the deck as warp and weft. 

Cortesía de J.Roc Design
Cortesía de J.Roc Design

Sculpting areas up from the floor to various levels and angles to produce terraced zones for a range of activities ranging from active to sedentary while Native plants and grasses recreate a New England meadow landscape. 

Cortesía de J.Roc Design
Cortesía de J.Roc Design

Find more wood-related products here. 

Cite: Dejtiar, Fabian. "Wooden Living-Roof Built With Japanese Joinery Techniques Uses Zero Screws" [Deck de piezas de madera genera una azotea habitable sin usar tornillos] 07 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Franco, José Tomás) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/868683/wooden-living-roof-built-with-japanese-joinery-techniques-uses-zero-screws/>
