Call for Entries: 2017 MAD Travel Fellowship

To architecture students worldwide, MAD encourages you to apply for the 2017 MAD Travel Fellowship.

This is the first year that the MAD Travel Fellowship will be open to architecture students globally. The program was initiated by Ma Yansong in 2009; MAD believes it is only through travel – the visceral experience of interacting with, and being influenced by, different spaces – that one can begin to understand ideas of context and gain a deeper insight into architecture. During the past 7 years, the program has sponsored 35 students from universities across Mainland China for their international architecture travels to Africa, Asia, Europe, and North America.

The fellowship will include:

Ten (10) days of funded travel to China with self-determined research topic.

Meeting with MAD’s founding principal Ma Yansong.

For application requirements, please refer to the following:

Panel Judge: Ma Yansong

Application Requirements

Selected applicants must currently be an undergraduate or graduate architecture student;

500 word letter of intent: Personal ideals and perspectives on architecture; Proposed travel destination(s) and sites of interest; Individual research topic.

CV (profile including personal, education and contact information);

Portfolio (a curated selection of the applicant’s work).

Please submit the above materials as one 6mb A4 PDF to travel@i-mad.com.

The application file should be named as follows: school_major_graduating year_name.pdf

Application deadline: May 7, 2017

Recipient announcements: May 15, 2017