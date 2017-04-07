World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Higher Education
  4. United States
  5. Valerio Dewalt Train Associates
  6. 2016
  7. Walsh College / Valerio Dewalt Train Associates

Walsh College / Valerio Dewalt Train Associates

  • 11:00 - 7 April, 2017
Walsh College / Valerio Dewalt Train Associates
© Justin Maconochie
  • Owner

    Walsh College

  • Env Graphics Designer

    Media Objectives

  • Civil Engineer

    Nowak & Fraus

  • Landscape Architect

    Beckett & Raeder, Inc.

  • Structural Engineer

    Robert Darvas Associates

  • MEPFP Engineer

    Strategic Energy Solutions, Inc.

  • Lighting Designer

    Hugh Lighting Design

  • Audio Visual Engineer

    Sound Planning Communications

  • Specification Writer

    ArchiTech Consulting, Inc.

  • Security Consultant

    Wiltec Technologies

  • Acoustic Consultant

    Kirkegaard Associates

  • Furniture Dealer

    NBS Commercial Interiors

  • Signage Vendor

    Ford & Earl Design

  • Cost Estimating

    Kirk Value Planners

  • General Contractor

    Frank Rewold and Son Inc.
Walsh College / Valerio Dewalt Train Associates, © Justin Maconochie
“Architecture transformed the student experience encouraging innovative thinking based on project-based learning.” – Joe Valerio, Design Principal

Walsh College in Troy, Michigan, provides advanced business education to adult professionals. The majority of Walsh students work full-time in the business community and attend classes in the evening. The campus grew organically since its inception in 1970 until it enlisted Valerio Dewalt Train Associates to strategically analyze, design, and implement a campus-wide master plan to increase capacity and flexibility. The goals were to maximize opportunities for student life, improve the student service experience, increase Walsh’s architectural presence along Livernois Road, and allow student activity to be visible from the street.

© Justin Maconochie
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Justin Maconochie
Floor Plan 00
Floor Plan 00
© Justin Maconochie
The completion of the first phase—the construction of the Barry Center in 2008—established a new architectural precedent, with new facilities geared toward student learning and resources. The second phase provided better support spaces for faculty. The last phase of the project, completed in the spring of 2016, included a major addition along Livernois Road, significant renovation of existing space, and improvements to wayfinding.

© Justin Maconochie
Walsh, like most business schools, uses project-based learning relying on the case study method: students work in teams as their principle pedagogy. In order to ensure their success, Walsh needed to provide not only teaching space, but also a range of study and collaborative spaces for the student teams. The new architecture connects students, faculty, and staff with an expanded inventory of different types of rooms and collaborative spaces similar to the work environments of the most progressive companies, helping to encourage innovative thinking and collaboration.

© Justin Maconochie
Products:

Steel Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Higher Education United States
Cite: "Walsh College / Valerio Dewalt Train Associates" 07 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/868641/walsh-college-valerio-dewalt-train-associates/>
0 Comments

