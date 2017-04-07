Ski Lodge Wolf / Bernardo Bader Architects

+18

Architects Bernardo Bader Architects

Location Oberlech 278, 6764 Lech, Austria

Architect in Charge Bernardo Bader

Area 500.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Adolf Bereuter

Manufacturers Loading...

From the architect. In a breath taking mountain scenery 2000meters above sea level is the ski lodge wolf with the dimensions of 22 x 16 x 7 meter is situated. Like a peak the saddle roof stands out and adapts itself in the topography of the surroundings. Chosen as main material for the building was the sustainable material wood. The façade is cladded with a vertical and horizontal screen made of rough sawn spruce in different widths. Reinforced concrete was used for the fundament and reminds to the old lodges built on a stone base.

During the winter season you can easily reach the lodge with the ski lift while in summer a hiking trail directly leads to the lodge. At two sides of the building a porch runs around and provides for about 50 guests a weather protected area. When you enter the lodge you get to the bar with a double floor high. The ceiling of this room reflects the outer shape and opens up to a huge lantern made of dense and open spruce slats. Directly behind the bar is the bright kitchen where three chefs prepare culinary and regional dishes. Next to the bar two snuggeries are offer burst for 50 other guests. An open fire place with a concrete surface connects the two rooms and keeps them heated during the winter. The room for the employees is at the second floor and extends to an exclusive loggia.