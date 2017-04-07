World
  7. Modern Countryside Villa / Maas architecten

  • 02:00 - 7 April, 2017
© Edith Verhoeven

© Edith Verhoeven

© Edith Verhoeven
© Edith Verhoeven

From the architect. The villa is located in an open countryside and is designed as a H-shape. Such as in a loft, spaces are all connected to each other. The almost transparent spacer, that connects the two thatched-volumes, forms the entrance. At the street side, the house is somewhat sheltered by a grove.

© Edith Verhoeven
© Edith Verhoeven

The main building, the left volume, is almost entirely made of glass. The living area and dining place are situated on the south-west and offer a panoramic view. Behind the glass facing the street, the kitchen, pantry and toilet are located. These function are combined in a wooden box. The master bedroom is completely private to the north.

Ground Floor
Ground Floor

The façade of the right volume is made out of wood with some blinds. At the back of this volume a greenhouse is located, which also can be used as atelier/studio.

© Edith Verhoeven
© Edith Verhoeven

The H-shape creates a windless private outdoor space where you can see the sun set. Privacy is assured in spite of the glass.

Section
Section
Glass Steel Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses The Netherlands
