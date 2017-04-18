World
  3. Dwell on Design 2017

Dwell on Design 2017

  • 05:30 - 18 April, 2017
Dwell on Design 2017
Dwell on Design 2017
Dwell on Design®

Dwell on Design brings together the brightest people, latest products, and curated content in modern design under one roof. Held each year at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the exhibition and conference showcase the best in modern design materials, furniture and accessories, home technology, garden and outdoor materials, kitchen & bath, and international design. Dwell on Design features world-class speakers, continuing education classes for interior design professionals, and talks for design-seeking consumers on Saturday and Sunday.

