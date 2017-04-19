10th International Architecture Festival CANactions

CANactions seeks to enhance the creation of places and communities in Ukraine where people love to live and work. CANactions integrates the most relevant world experience in the sphere of architecture and urbanism to educate and inspire responsibility active change makers. For this moment CANactions is a member of Future Architecture Platform.

Since 2008 the International Architecture Festival CANactions has been running annually. Today the festival is the largest architectural event in Ukraine with a ten-year history. 2017 is the 10th time the Festival is about to be held. The topic of this year's festival is VALUES. With the lectures provided by well-known foreign and Ukrainian experts, current exhibitions, workshops and film screenings we aim to create the conditions for the ideas sharing and dialogue in the sphere of modern architecture. During the festival, the VALUES theme will be highlighted not only in the in the field of architecture, urbanism but also in life generally.

The guest speakers include:

■ Florian Idenburg, founding Partner of SO–IL;

■ Martin Rein-Cano, founder of TOPOTEK 1;

■ Hans van der Heijden - the founder of Hans van der Heijden Architect.

The venue for the estival is the most popular in Ukraine state Art Institution - Art Arsenal ("Mystetskyi Arsenal"). For more information please visit the Festival web-site.