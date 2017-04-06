World
  7. Dolls House / Day Bukh Architects

  • 17:00 - 6 April, 2017
Dolls House / Day Bukh Architects, © Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu

© Katherine Lu

© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu

From the architect. An addition to a dark Federation style semi detached dwelling in Sydney's inner suburbs.

© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu

A design that has carefully cut, fold and shaped the existing to create a light filled family home that is modest in scale but clever in design.

© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu

A new open plan living kitchen and dining room with direct level access to the rear garden. A new laundry with drying court.

Section
Section

A first floor addition for 2 bedrooms and a bathroom. Master bedroom to have views of the city skyline.

© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu

The house is to incorporate best possible sustainable / passive solar design principles.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

The challenges were to achieve the look of an individual house in a semi detached context. Achieve best possible passive solar design principals in a dense urban environment

© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu
Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Australia
