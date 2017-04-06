Dolls House / Day Bukh Architects

-
Architects
-
LocationSydney NSW, Australia
-
Area150.0 m2
-
Project Year2016
-
Photographs
-
Plot250 m2
-
Budget$500000 AUD
More SpecsLess Specs
From the architect. An addition to a dark Federation style semi detached dwelling in Sydney's inner suburbs.
A design that has carefully cut, fold and shaped the existing to create a light filled family home that is modest in scale but clever in design.
A new open plan living kitchen and dining room with direct level access to the rear garden. A new laundry with drying court.
A first floor addition for 2 bedrooms and a bathroom. Master bedroom to have views of the city skyline.
The house is to incorporate best possible sustainable / passive solar design principles.
The challenges were to achieve the look of an individual house in a semi detached context. Achieve best possible passive solar design principals in a dense urban environment
0 Comments
Comments are closed