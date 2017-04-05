Seoul's Lotte World Tower Completes as World's 5th Tallest Building

KPF’s Lotte World Tower in Seoul, South Korea is officially complete, according to criteria established by the the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH). At 555 meters tall, the building becomes the tallest building in Korea (250 meters taller than the previous tallest building, Northeast Asia Trade Tower) and the world’s new 5th tallest building.

The design of the 123-story tower draws from the forms of traditional Korean ceramics and calligraphy, rises in a sleek, tapered profile that contrasts with the city’s mountainous topography. Inside, the tower contains a wide variety of program types, including retail spaces, office floors, a seven-star luxury hotel, and an “officetel.” Commonly found in Korea, officetels offer studio-style apartments for employees who work in the building and feature service typically found in hotels such as standard furnishings, front desk services and gym access.

the grand opening of #lotteworldtower included fireworks over #seoul, but here are some details of the building's design #architecture #skyscraping #korea #grandopening #ctbuh #clouds #cities pc: Hye Seung Lim A post shared by Kohn Pedersen Fox (@kohnpedersenfox) on Apr 3, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

The tower is home to a few record-breaking components, including the world’s highest glass-bottomed observation deck, at 500 meters high; the world’s highest swimming pool, located on the 85th floor; and the world’s fastest elevator, which can transport visitors from bottom to top in one minute.

A post shared by 대한민국 서울 Seoul Korea 🇰🇷 (@seoul_korea) on Apr 2, 2017 at 10:02am PDT

A post shared by Black Angel (@rooftop.world) on Apr 4, 2017 at 7:10pm PDT

At its base, the 10-story Lotte World Mall (open since 2014) offers retail and entertainment to more than 28 million people per year, equivalent to one out of every two South Koreans. In total, the mall comprises as much area as the tower itself. The two building components are connected via interior and exterior pathways and public spaces.

The $3.5 billion dollar project opened to a grand fireworks spectacular this past weekend.

The completion of Lotte World Tower is especially notable, as it pushes Kuala Lumpur’s 452-meter Petronas Twin Towers out of the list of Top 10 tallest buildings for the first time since opening as the world’s tallest buildings in 1998. The current record has belonged to the 828-meter Burj Khalifa since 2010.

News via CTBUH, Bloomberg.