  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  BIG, Kuma, 3XN Among 5 Competing for New Aquatics Center in Copenhagen

BIG, Kuma, 3XN Among 5 Competing for New Aquatics Center in Copenhagen

BIG, Kuma, 3XN Among 5 Competing for New Aquatics Center in Copenhagen
Save this picture!
Paper Island's former warehouses have been converted into designer shops and a street food market. Image © Flickr user bethmoon527. Licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0
Paper Island's former warehouses have been converted into designer shops and a street food market. Image © Flickr user bethmoon527. Licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0

The city of Copenhagen have announced the shortlist of 5 firms that will compete for the design of a new aquatics center to be located on a prominent site in the Copenhagen Harbor. Planned for completion in 2021, the project will feature a 5,000-square-meter facility offering both indoor and outdoor swimming areas with views across the water to the Henning Larsen-designed Copenhagen Opera House.

The shortlist is as follows:

Save this picture!
COBE's masterplan for the island. Image © COBE and Luxigon
COBE's masterplan for the island. Image © COBE and Luxigon

The site is located on Christiansholm island (also known as Paper Island), an artificial island known for its large number of former paper-storage warehouses. A competition to create a new masterplan for the island was won by COBE in February of last year.

Finalist teams will have until June 2nd to submit their proposals for the aquatic center. The competition winner is expected to be announced in December.

News via City of Copenhagen, 3XN, AART.

COBE Chosen to Develop Christiansholm Island in Copenhagen

COBE has been announced as winner of an international competition to masterplan Christiansholm island (also known as Paper Island) in Copenhagen 's inner harbor. COBE's plan calls to replace the artificial island's existing warehouses with new "Copenhagen Halls" that are topped with housing and commercial space, and anchored by "informal, public functions," such as event, gallery and swimming halls.

Winners Announced in Competition to Design Copenhagen's First New Church in 30 Years

JAJA Architects has been announced as the winners of an open international competition to design a new parish church in the Sydhavnen (South Harbor) district of Copenhagen. When completed, it will be the first new church built in Copenhagen since 1989.

