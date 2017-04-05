BIG, Kuma, 3XN Among 5 Competing for New Aquatics Center in Copenhagen

The city of Copenhagen have announced the shortlist of 5 firms that will compete for the design of a new aquatics center to be located on a prominent site in the Copenhagen Harbor. Planned for completion in 2021, the project will feature a 5,000-square-meter facility offering both indoor and outdoor swimming areas with views across the water to the Henning Larsen-designed Copenhagen Opera House.
The shortlist is as follows:
- 3XN Architects (with Tredje Natur, Rambøll, Wallner Weiss and Casper Mortensen)
- AART Archtitects + Cubo Arkitekter (with GBH, EKJ, AVPD and Mikkel Knowles Gjelstrup)
- ALA Architects + Studio Octopi
- BIG
- Kengo Kuma & Associates
The site is located on Christiansholm island (also known as Paper Island), an artificial island known for its large number of former paper-storage warehouses. A competition to create a new masterplan for the island was won by COBE in February of last year.
Finalist teams will have until June 2nd to submit their proposals for the aquatic center. The competition winner is expected to be announced in December.
News via City of Copenhagen, 3XN, AART.
