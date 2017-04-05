BIG, Kuma, 3XN Among 5 Competing for New Aquatics Center in Copenhagen

Save this picture! Paper Island's former warehouses have been converted into designer shops and a street food market. Image © Flickr user bethmoon527. Licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0

The city of Copenhagen have announced the shortlist of 5 firms that will compete for the design of a new aquatics center to be located on a prominent site in the Copenhagen Harbor. Planned for completion in 2021, the project will feature a 5,000-square-meter facility offering both indoor and outdoor swimming areas with views across the water to the Henning Larsen-designed Copenhagen Opera House.

The shortlist is as follows:

COBE's masterplan for the island.

The site is located on Christiansholm island (also known as Paper Island), an artificial island known for its large number of former paper-storage warehouses. A competition to create a new masterplan for the island was won by COBE in February of last year.

Finalist teams will have until June 2nd to submit their proposals for the aquatic center. The competition winner is expected to be announced in December.

News via City of Copenhagen, 3XN, AART.

