Nomadic Bookstore in Milan / AA Museum Lab & Lars Müller Publishers

+16

Save this picture! Model. Image Courtesy of AA Museum Lab

From the architect. Conceived as an itinerant urban structure, the hovering LED-lit roof of the pavilion projects into the city ever changing provocative titles of Lars Müller’s books and shelters the publications within a soft interior-scape. Inside the pavilion, the predominant use of fine cork with diamond-pointed ashlar ceiling details, allows for a uniform exhibition book display and provides an acoustically subdued environment within hustle of the urban Milanese context. Intended as a prototype, in future incarnations the pavilion will transform itself at night by seamlessly morphing into a closed volume through the use of a pneumatic system.

Save this picture! Model. Image Courtesy of AA Museum Lab

Save this picture! Drawing. Image Courtesy of AA Museum Lab

Save this picture! Drawing. Image Courtesy of AA Museum Lab

Save this picture! Pavilion under construction. Image Courtesy of AA Museum Lab

Designed by the students of the AA Museum Lab, a Diploma unit of the Architectural Association School of Architecture in London, the project is intended as a manifesto of the relevance of books in the context of the expansion of the digital. Located in the heart of the Brera Design District in Milan, in Piazza San Marco, the Nomadic Bookstore presents a selection of Lars Müller Publisher’s books on Design, Architecture, Photography, Art and Society. The pavilion design was selected by an international jury from the competition entries of all eleven students of the AA Museum Lab.