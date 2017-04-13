World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Temporal Installations
  4. Italy
  5. AA Museum Lab
  6. 2017
  7. Nomadic Bookstore in Milan / AA Museum Lab & Lars Müller Publishers

Nomadic Bookstore in Milan / AA Museum Lab & Lars Müller Publishers

  • 12:30 - 13 April, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Nomadic Bookstore in Milan / AA Museum Lab & Lars Müller Publishers
Save this picture!
Nomadic Bookstore in Milan / AA Museum Lab & Lars Müller Publishers, © Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Model. Image Courtesy of AA Museum Lab Pavilion under construction. Image Courtesy of AA Museum Lab Model. Image Courtesy of AA Museum Lab Drawing. Image Courtesy of AA Museum Lab +16

  • Architects

    AA Museum Lab

  • Location

    Piazza S. Marco, 2, 20121 Milano, Italy

  • Tutors

    Giulia Foscari, Harikleia Karamali (Architectural Association)

  • Client

    Lars Müller

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Laurian Ghinitoiu, Courtesy of AA Museum Lab
Save this picture!
Model. Image Courtesy of AA Museum Lab
Model. Image Courtesy of AA Museum Lab
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

From the architect. Conceived as an itinerant urban structure, the hovering LED-lit roof of the pavilion projects into the city ever changing provocative titles of Lars Müller’s books and shelters the publications within a soft interior-scape. Inside the pavilion, the predominant use of fine cork with diamond-pointed ashlar ceiling details, allows for a uniform exhibition book display and provides an acoustically subdued environment within hustle of the urban Milanese context. Intended as a prototype, in future incarnations the pavilion will transform itself at night by seamlessly morphing into a closed volume through the use of a pneumatic system.

Save this picture!
Model. Image Courtesy of AA Museum Lab
Model. Image Courtesy of AA Museum Lab
Save this picture!
Drawing. Image Courtesy of AA Museum Lab
Drawing. Image Courtesy of AA Museum Lab
Save this picture!
Drawing. Image Courtesy of AA Museum Lab
Drawing. Image Courtesy of AA Museum Lab
Save this picture!
Pavilion under construction. Image Courtesy of AA Museum Lab
Pavilion under construction. Image Courtesy of AA Museum Lab

Designed by the students of the AA Museum Lab, a Diploma unit of the Architectural Association School of Architecture in London, the project is intended as a manifesto of the relevance of books in the context of the expansion of the digital. Located in the heart of the Brera Design District in Milan, in Piazza San Marco, the Nomadic Bookstore presents a selection of Lars Müller Publisher’s books on Design, Architecture, Photography, Art and Society. The pavilion design was selected by an international jury from the competition entries of all eleven students of the AA Museum Lab.

Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Temporal Installations Temporary Stores Italy
Cite: "Nomadic Bookstore in Milan / AA Museum Lab & Lars Müller Publishers" 13 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/868593/nomadic-bookstore-milan-architectural-association-aa-museum-lab-dip-15-lars-muller-publishers/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »