  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Costa Rica
  5. Cañas Arquitectos
  6. 2012
  7. Room and Ficus / Cañas Arquitectos

Room and Ficus / Cañas Arquitectos

  • 13:00 - 5 April, 2017
Room and Ficus / Cañas Arquitectos
Room and Ficus / Cañas Arquitectos, © Jordi Miralles
© Jordi Miralles

  • Architects

    Cañas Arquitectos

  • Location

    San José Province, Escazu, Costa Rica

  • Author Architects

    Victor Cañas, Andrés Cañas, Ricardo Chaves, Sara Araya

  • Area

    91.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2012

  • Photographs

    Jordi Miralles
© Jordi Miralles
© Jordi Miralles

“The landscape is brought close to us by buildings”

Martin Heidegger

© Jordi Miralles
© Jordi Miralles

Room: location room or living room where one usually resides.

Ficus: Any of numerous chiefly tropical trees, shrubs, and vines belonging to the genus Ficus, of the mulberry family, having milky sap and large, thick or stiff leaves, including the edible fig, the banyan, and many species grown as ornamentals.

© Jordi Miralles
© Jordi Miralles

The ficus was already there when the lodge arrived. The room arrived to accompany the Ficus and to highlight the place.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The program could not be simpler. It’s a place where one can enjoy the view and spend afternoons and part of the evening with friends and family.

© Jordi Miralles
© Jordi Miralles

The location selected had a slight slope towards the east and a bonsai like tree, that resembles the ones grown by its owner. 

© Jordi Miralles
© Jordi Miralles

The view of the San Jose city with the central volcanic mountain range is spectacular, the Escazu mountains with it's Pico Blanco or White Peak , so close that you feel that you can touch them with your hands. 

© Jordi Miralles
© Jordi Miralles

At nighttime, San Jose becomes the main attraction as it starts lighting up, the sky starts turning red, tinted by the city lights and the rest of the landscape begins to get lost in the darkness. The only one thing  that remains is the illuminated Ficus.

© Jordi Miralles
© Jordi Miralles

With this in mind, we designed a glass house, elevated on top of metallic columns and with a cover that opens towards the view – 3  glass sides and a back wall (with the amenities).

Section
Section

The access is through a steel bridge and glass which directs us towards the open view of the city , and soon towards the end, breaking off into an angle to access the room. It’s a unique 52 m2 space which holds living room, dining room, kitchen and a small adjacent bathroom.

© Jordi Miralles
© Jordi Miralles

This space opens up completely on its northeast side  facing the area’s landscape and about 60% towards the 30 square meter terrace facing San Jose. 

A dark ceramic tile was chosen for the floor and the ceiling was paingted greyinh color so that during the night these colores would  leave the room almost in a semi darkness and would not compete with the city lights. The furniture and the wall colors all complement such style.

© Jordi Miralles
© Jordi Miralles

To sum it all up: a light and clear project, which is not intrusive, designed to immerse yourself within the scenery.

