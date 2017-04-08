World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Healing Through Design - HENN and C.F. Møller's Competition-Winning Hospital for RWTH Aachen

Healing Through Design - HENN and C.F. Møller's Competition-Winning Hospital for RWTH Aachen

Healing Through Design - HENN and C.F. Møller's Competition-Winning Hospital for RWTH Aachen
The competition called for the expansion of an existing listed 1970's hospital. Image Courtesy of HENN + C.F. Møller Architects
The competition called for the expansion of an existing listed 1970's hospital. Image Courtesy of HENN + C.F. Møller Architects

HENN and C.F. Møller Architects, of Berlin and Aarhus respectively, have jointly won an international competition to extend the iconic University Hospital RWTH Aachen in Germany. The winning entry, chosen amongst twelve others, responds to RWTH Aachen's existing listed 1970’s hospital with a partially-underground extension embedded in the landscape, seeking to minimize visual impact whilst creating lush green parkland for patients, staff, and the public.

The building's submerged massing allows for rooftop green space. Image Courtesy of HENN + C.F. Møller Architects The building provides ample natural light despite being partially embedded in the landscape. Image Courtesy of HENN + C.F. Møller Architects A public entrance features considered views across green parkland. Image Courtesy of HENN + C.F. Møller Architects

A public entrance features considered views across green parkland. Image Courtesy of HENN + C.F. Møller Architects
A public entrance features considered views across green parkland. Image Courtesy of HENN + C.F. Møller Architects

The principles of ‘Healing Architecture’ were central to the design process of HENN + C.F. Møller’s 35,000 square meter scheme. Although large parts of the design are pushed underground, new operation and care facilities have been organized to enjoy extensive natural light, and access to green space. Rising with a sweeping gesture across the landscape, the building’s form creates an inviting, warm, bright public entrance, with carefully-designed views of the rooftop green parkland enabling intuitive wayfinding for patients and visitors.

The building's submerged massing allows for rooftop green space. Image Courtesy of HENN + C.F. Møller Architects
The building's submerged massing allows for rooftop green space. Image Courtesy of HENN + C.F. Møller Architects
A sweeping motion across the landscape creates a bright, warm public entrance space. Image Courtesy of HENN + C.F. Møller Architects
A sweeping motion across the landscape creates a bright, warm public entrance space. Image Courtesy of HENN + C.F. Møller Architects

A considerable addition to Aachen’s healthcare provision, the new extension will include a central surgery with 31 units, a day clinic with four units, and three intensive care units. In the interests of openness and efficiency, a series of specially-designed staff hubs puncture the versatile operations floor, promoting teamwork and inter-staff relations.

The building provides ample natural light despite being partially embedded in the landscape. Image Courtesy of HENN + C.F. Møller Architects
The building provides ample natural light despite being partially embedded in the landscape. Image Courtesy of HENN + C.F. Møller Architects
The building provides ample natural light despite being partially embedded in the landscape. Image Courtesy of HENN + C.F. Møller Architects
The building provides ample natural light despite being partially embedded in the landscape. Image Courtesy of HENN + C.F. Møller Architects

The award-winning designs are characterized by their functionality, transparency and futuristic design, and are harmoniously integrated into our existing core building said Peter Asché, Commercial Director at University Hospital RWTH Aachen.

A low profile reduces visual impact on the existing listed hospital. Image Courtesy of HENN + C.F. Møller Architects
A low profile reduces visual impact on the existing listed hospital. Image Courtesy of HENN + C.F. Møller Architects
The winning proposal forms an extension to the existing listed hospital at RWTH Aachen. Image Courtesy of HENN + C.F. Møller Architects
The winning proposal forms an extension to the existing listed hospital at RWTH Aachen. Image Courtesy of HENN + C.F. Møller Architects

News via: C.F. Møller Architects.

