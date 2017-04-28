World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. New Zealand
  5. Gerrad Hall Architects
  6. 2016
  7. Inland House / Gerrad Hall Architects

Inland House / Gerrad Hall Architects

  • 22:00 - 28 April, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Inland House / Gerrad Hall Architects
Save this picture!
Inland House / Gerrad Hall Architects, © Tash Hopkins
© Tash Hopkins

© Tash Hopkins © Tash Hopkins © Tash Hopkins © Tash Hopkins +25

Save this picture!
© Tash Hopkins
© Tash Hopkins

From the architect. The site was a secret valley that had been subdivided off from a larger farm located about an hour north or Auckland.

Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan

I wanted to explore what a “Modern Farmhouse” could be using traditional New Zealand rural buildings as a formal reference for two of the three structures. One is a faithful copy of a shed typology, the other is an evolution of a hay-barn typology into a more complicated spatial experience. The third building is a tower standing as an sentinel for the valley and utilised as guest accommodation.

Save this picture!
© Tash Hopkins
© Tash Hopkins

The clients wanted to retreat from the city back to the land and memories of their childhood on a Dairy Farm. This idea of nostalgia suggested a search for the romantic and the rustic rather than intellectual abstraction. 

Save this picture!
© Tash Hopkins
© Tash Hopkins

The collection of structures is assembled informally around a gravelled yard and a 3m step in the ground contour to the level of the lawns.  This arrangement serves to reference most farm complexes aggregated nature, and allow the buildings and the interstitial spaces to constantly re-frame the landscape as occupants move though the site.

Save this picture!
© Tash Hopkins
© Tash Hopkins

Instead of the modernist dissolution of the interior and exterior, there are clear divides between the two and a gradation of light and volume from the large well-lit spaces to the smaller darker.

The changing interiority a traditional barn through the seasons as it fills and empties with hay is referenced by playing out the main circulation on the two levels and the varying proximity to the enclosing roof. 

Save this picture!
© Tash Hopkins
© Tash Hopkins
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses New Zealand
Cite: " Inland House / Gerrad Hall Architects" 28 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/868558/inland-house-gerrad-hall-architects/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »