House near Havířov / Kamil Mrva Architects

+20

Architects Kamil Mrva Architects

Location Havířov, Czech Republic

Architects in Charge Kamil Mrva, Martin Rosa

Area 270.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Studio Toast

Manufacturers

Landscape Architect Zdeněk Sendler

Landscape Architect Zdeněk Sendler

Collaboration Jaroslav Holub, Tomáš Šenovský

From the architect. The investor approached several architectonic studios with a clearly defined task: a house for a specific parcel which would be as open as possible towards the panoramic view of the Beskydy Mountains and would serve as a home for a couple with grown children.

The house is situated in the upper part of a plot on a southern slope. A garage is proposed for the lower part of the parcel.

The layout was designed as a freely flowing living space, inserted between two horizontal slabs. In the centre of the house there is a bedroom proportioned in such a way that in the future it could eventually serve as a golf driving simulator. The quiet area is oriented towards an intimate patio on the north side of the house. In contrast, the entire southern part of the house is glazed. A solitary sauna extends from the interior of the house onto a terrace with a future swimming pool.