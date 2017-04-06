World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Czech Republic
  5. Kamil Mrva Architects
  6. 2015
  7. House near Havířov / Kamil Mrva Architects

House near Havířov / Kamil Mrva Architects

  • 03:00 - 6 April, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House near Havířov / Kamil Mrva Architects
Save this picture!
House near Havířov / Kamil Mrva Architects, © Studio Toast
© Studio Toast

© Studio Toast © Studio Toast © Studio Toast © Studio Toast +20

  • Landscape Architect

    Zdeněk Sendler

  • Collaboration

    Jaroslav Holub, Tomáš Šenovský
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Studio Toast
© Studio Toast

From the architect. The investor approached several architectonic studios with a clearly defined task: a house for a specific parcel which would be as open as possible towards the panoramic view of the Beskydy Mountains and would serve as a home for a couple with grown children.

Save this picture!
© Studio Toast
© Studio Toast
Save this picture!
© Studio Toast
© Studio Toast

The house is situated in the upper part of a plot on a southern slope. A garage is proposed for the lower part of the parcel.

Save this picture!
© Studio Toast
© Studio Toast
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Studio Toast
© Studio Toast

The layout was designed as a freely flowing living space, inserted between two horizontal slabs. In the centre of the house there is a bedroom proportioned in such a way that in the future it could eventually serve as a golf driving simulator. The quiet area is oriented towards an intimate patio on the north side of the house. In contrast, the entire southern part of the house is glazed. A solitary sauna extends from the interior of the house onto a terrace with a future swimming pool.

Save this picture!
© Studio Toast
© Studio Toast
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Czech Republic
Cite: "House near Havířov / Kamil Mrva Architects" 06 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/868556/house-near-havirov-kamil-mrva-architects/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »