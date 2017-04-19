GC House / YourArchitectLondon

+24

Architects YourArchitectLondon

Location London, United Kingdom

Architect in Charge Iñaki Leite

Area 378.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Adrián Vázquez

Manufacturers Loading...

From the architect. Natural light was at the heart of this project. Born out of the need to expand a Victorian property for a growing family, the core ambition was to create a flexible living space that reflected a new approach to contemporary design, characterized by light and simplicity.

Minimal sightlines and subtle textures generate a sense of relaxation and harmony, whilst glass and douglas fir run throughout the home to create a series of interconnected spaces that inspire social and flexible living. A glass staircase links all floors, allowing light to flow effortlessly through the property, with views up through the home to create a sense of space and continuity.

The project involved a complete renovation of a Victorian terraced house in West London, and included a kitchen extension, loft and basement conversion. The design built within the façade of a Victorian home, and sought to modernize it whilst remaining respectful to the existing exterior and setting, creating a flexible living space filled with light within the surrounds of a period property.