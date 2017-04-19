World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United Kingdom
  5. YourArchitectLondon
  6. 2017
  7. GC House / YourArchitectLondon

GC House / YourArchitectLondon

  • 15:00 - 19 April, 2017
GC House / YourArchitectLondon
GC House / YourArchitectLondon, © Adrián Vázquez
© Adrián Vázquez

© Adrián Vázquez
From the architect. Natural light was at the heart of this project. Born out of the need to expand a Victorian property for a growing family, the core ambition was to create a flexible living space that reflected a new approach to contemporary design, characterized by light and simplicity.

© Adrián Vázquez
Minimal sightlines and subtle textures generate a sense of relaxation and harmony, whilst glass and douglas fir run throughout the home to create a series of interconnected spaces that inspire social and flexible living. A glass staircase links all floors, allowing light to flow effortlessly through the property, with views up through the home to create a sense of space and continuity.

© Adrián Vázquez
© Adrián Vázquez
© Adrián Vázquez
The project involved a complete renovation of a Victorian terraced house in West London, and included a kitchen extension, loft and basement conversion. The design built within the façade of a Victorian home, and sought to modernize it whilst remaining respectful to the existing exterior and setting, creating a flexible living space filled with light within the surrounds of a period property.

