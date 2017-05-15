World
  2 Houses in 1 / SBSA

2 Houses in 1 / SBSA

  05:00 - 15 May, 2017
2 Houses in 1 / SBSA
© Renato Gianturco
© Renato Gianturco

From the architect. CONCEPT: The project fits into a small plot in a highly inclined terrain overlooking the Geneva Lake. It is a urban plot where it is allowed a building of 4 levels above the floor of the garage. The shape of the building comes from the need to rework an existing project according to the Swiss town planning regulations: the result was an irregular and faceted prism.

TYPOLOGY: the building consists in two apartments that are developed on the entire height of the building so that each unit can benefit of the best views. The strategy is very simple: one large room facing south and another one smaller towards north for each of the 4 levels, served by a leonardesque staircase. There are no service spaces such as corridors or lobbies; each volume corresponds to a living space.

Section
Section

In the first two levels have been placed the rooms, whereas in the upper floors have been placed the living areas, kitchen and living room. The two units overlap and alternate in each floor. An internal elevator serves the two apartments with direct access to house on alternated levels; on the outside each house has a private entrance from the footpath de la Maresche that links the avenue de Florimont with the avenue du Midi.

The building gives a richness of spatial variety in a small volume and the quality of a single house in a building with two apartments.

MATERIALS

the building is a solid volume pierced by windows that offer views to the lake. The facade facing west has three small windows that illuminate the staircase.

The concrete coating takes the shade of the basement stones, almost like a settled rock on the slope.

Inside the color of the resin of the floor differentiates the two apartments.

Cite: "2 Houses in 1 / SBSA" 15 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/868552/2-houses-in-1-sbsa/>
