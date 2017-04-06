World
  7. Dorman House / Austin Maynard Architects

Dorman House / Austin Maynard Architects

  • 20:00 - 6 April, 2017
Dorman House / Austin Maynard Architects
Dorman House / Austin Maynard Architects, © Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

© Peter Bennetts

  • Architects

    Austin Maynard Architects

  • Location

    Lorne, Victoria, Australia

  • Architects in Charge

    Mark Austin, Andrew Maynard

  • Design Architect

    Andrew Maynard

  • Project Team

    Andrew Maynard, Mark Austin, Natalie Miles

  • Area

    224.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Peter Bennetts

  • Project Architect

    Mark Austin

  • Builder

    Spence Construction

  • Engineer

    Robin Bliem & Associates
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

From the architect. Clients Kate and Grant had a beach house in Lorne, Victoria, which they loved and valued greatly. They asked ‘how could we add a clear and elevated view of the ocean without demolishing, damaging or dominating our beloved shack?’

© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

Dorman House is a finely crafted timber box, independently constructed to hover over the existing beach house. In contrast to the neighbours, it has been designed to weather, to go grey and age, and sink back into the landscape, back into the bush.

© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

The elevated box extension sits on top of a structure of industrial-looking posts and beams and comprises of a kitchen, dining and living room, accessed via a spiral staircase. Though the client’s asked to “save our shack but give us the view” they also wanted to create a space that was not solely focused on the vista. What could easily have been a white plasterboard box filled with downlights is, instead, detailed and well considered, radiating warmth and calm. Internally lined with Silvertop Ash, it’s a place that exudes character and responds to the seasonal changes and hours of the day. 

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Section
Section
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

The new living space does not protrude forward over the ridge-line of the old house and avoids dominating the original shack unnecessarily.

The undercroft of the new living space is a simple infill of the heavy timber structure, to create a useable space without adding mass that would dominate the original property. We have lined the space with polycarbonate, to allow an abundance of filtered light to fill the room. Though the old kitchen was transformed into a second bathroom and laundry, the original beach house remains mostly unchanged. It was tidied up and repainted so that the charm and character of the post war shack was retained.

© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts
Cite: "Dorman House / Austin Maynard Architects" 06 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/868551/dorman-house-austin-maynard-architects/>
