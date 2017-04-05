World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Richard Meier & Partners
  6. 2016
  7. Oxfordshire Residence / Richard Meier & Partners

Oxfordshire Residence / Richard Meier & Partners

  • 09:00 - 5 April, 2017
Oxfordshire Residence / Richard Meier & Partners
Oxfordshire Residence / Richard Meier & Partners, © Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow

© Hufton+Crow © Hufton+Crow © Hufton+Crow © Hufton+Crow +41

  • Architects

    Richard Meier & Partners

  • Location

    Oxfordshire, United Kingdom

  • Architect in Charge

    Richard Meier; FAIA, FRIBA

  • Project Architect

    Kevin B. Baker

  • Project Team

    David Bench, Maria E. Cumella, Kevin Hamlett, Bori Kang, Hans Put, Heejoo Shi, Sangmin You

  • Area

    837.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Hufton+Crow

  • Executive Architect

    Berman Guedes Stretton

  • Executive Principle-in-charge

    Roger Stretton

  • Executive Project Architects

    Jon Du Croz, Trevor Taw

  • Landscape Architect

    Tom Stuart-Smith Ltd

  • MEP Engineer

    CBG Consultants

  • Structural Engineer

    Price & Myers

  • General Contractor

    Sizebreed Construction

  • Main House

    837m2

  • Guest House

    141m2
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow

From the architect. The siting of the Oxfordshire Residence is notable not only for the views afforded and the expansiveness of the landscape, but also the richness of the spatial experience which begins before one even enters the property and was the primary inspiration for the design; The relationships of openness and compression, light and shadow evinced by the area surrounding the site and the purity, beauty, and natural resources of this particular location in Oxfordshire are truly compelling.

© Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow

This country residence has been created based on three guiding principles: an engaging response to the site, a resonant connection with the history of the place, and a vital progression toward sustainability.

© Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow

It would be impossible to conceive of a residence in this part of the United Kingdom without considering the typology of the English Manor House. This design espouses many of the tenets behind this ideal: this is a family home which honors the woodlands and topography, drawing the occupant into a relationship with the natural world while creating space for comfortable living. Specific to the site of the house and the related buildings, the design seeks to integrate the landscape and views as part of its identity, bringing a natural balance between building and landscape.

© Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow

The structure and orientation of the house symbolize a direct response to the makeup of the site. The solidity of the back of the house effectively mirrors the density of the woodlands, while the lucidity of the glass in front embraces the openness of the landscape beyond. Similarly, the layering of program, walls and columns that dictate the interior layout are designed to complement the light and views specific to every vantage point, creating breathtaking common spaces.

© Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow

The design scheme for the Oxfordshire Residence placed an emphasis on sustainability, both in its contemporary meaning, which is to say mechanisms for conservation, emission reduction and renewable energy are employed wherever possible, and its traditional meaning, which is to say that this home is intended to stand the test of time.

© Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow

The house is anchored to its site, and has been carefully designed based in the human scale, the purity of the aesthetic, peerless construction methods and materials, and the conservation and utilization of natural resources.

© Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow
Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses United Kingdom
Cite: "Oxfordshire Residence / Richard Meier & Partners" 05 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/868548/oxfordshire-residence-richard-meier-and-partners/>
