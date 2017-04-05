Roseroc / Okuno Architectural Planning

+13

Architects Okuno Architectural Planning

Location Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan

Architect in Charge Masaaki Okuno

Area 444.17 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Satoshi Asakawa

"Roseroc" is created to function as an employee cafeteria as well as an employee activity hall with catering functions. The major sectors of this company are the manufacturing of cables and catheters for medial purposes and the “roseroc” is built in the premises of those factories. "roseroc" needed to function mainly for 3 major purposes - as an employee cafeteria where they can spend their lunch break hours comfortably and feeling refreshed after dedicating a lot of their time manufacturing cables and catheters in the clean room, then, as a multiple purpose space where employees can use the area for meetings, activities for recreation purposes and so on, and lastly, as a symbolic icon of the company who is eager to penetrate into the international market.

Considering that the area provided for "roseroc" was a vacant lot in the premises for factories, we were quite fortunate that there already were tall tress growing and we could utilize the landscape of a mountain located just outside the area. To make a full use of this natural environment that this area already had when we started planning the necessary facilities, utilities and appliances, we have decided create a long and continuing wall which starts from the outside, then involves the outside ("soto") garden then to the rooms and other facilities inside, and ends when the wall reaches inside ("uchi"). This single, long and continuing wall reflects an image of many employees of the company who move towards their goals in a big stream and the future vision of the company where everything and everyone is involved and becomes "one team".

This 450m2 single-story building with 15M x15M main banquet hall, which can accommodate up to 250 people during the lunch hours, has one single wall and the wall connects all of the facilities such as a counter style private room, kitchen space, VIP rooms and two courtyards. By making openings to the wall, we have tried to create the atmosphere that each space is continuously related. We wanted to have large openings which connect each facility yet do not destroy the profile of "one single wall" and in order to realize that, we have decided to have openings with triangle shape. Openings on the outer periphery wall triangle shape which are pointing upwards. They are designed to go along with the diagonal lines of the banquet room aiming to show the direction that goes outer area the strong presence of the wall itself. Looking at the construction aspects, we planned to have large trusses made for the shape of each openings to make a long wall for the building.

Consequently, hardly any perpendicular pillar was made thus we have proceeded the construction using steel-form support and made sure of the sufficient rigidity when the whole segments were set and concrete.