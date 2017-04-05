Camper Shin-Marunouchi Building / Schemata Architects

+12

Architects Schemata Architects

Location Japan, 〒100-6590 Tokyo, 千代田区Marunouchi, 1−5−1

Architect in Charge Jo Nagasaka

Project Team Ryosuke Yamamoto, Matthieu Darcourt, Yui Matsushita

Area 82.71 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Koji Fujii / Nacasa & Partners Inc.

Manufacturers Loading...

Construction Yoshichu Mannequin Co,.Ltd

Collaboration ModuleX Inc. (lighting plan), show me (cork furniture), Shuhei More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. In this project, we located the stockroom consisting of movable racks directly facing the sales area, in order to minimize the distance between the two and reduce the waiting time of customers as much as possible. We chose steel mesh for the stockroom in order to create a see-through background highlighting movements of the store staffs and also create a sense of depth to visually maximize the small store volume.

We intended to create a background for products composed of materials evoking a feeling of everyday life, so that customers can see and feel the products while imagining the everyday use. The overall material palette is composed of matte and industrial materials. Urethane rubber and MDF board were chosen to match the color of the shoe boxes, while galvanized steel and dyed cork were chosen to match the concrete floor.