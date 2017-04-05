World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Retail
  4. Japan
  5. Schemata Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Camper Shin-Marunouchi Building / Schemata Architects

Camper Shin-Marunouchi Building / Schemata Architects

  • 19:00 - 5 April, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Camper Shin-Marunouchi Building / Schemata Architects
Save this picture!
Camper Shin-Marunouchi Building / Schemata Architects, © Koji Fujii / Nacasa & Partners Inc.
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa & Partners Inc.

© Koji Fujii / Nacasa & Partners Inc. © Koji Fujii / Nacasa & Partners Inc. © Koji Fujii / Nacasa & Partners Inc. © Koji Fujii / Nacasa & Partners Inc. +12

  • Architects

    Schemata Architects

  • Location

    Japan, 〒100-6590 Tokyo, 千代田区Marunouchi, 1−5−1

  • Architect in Charge

    Jo Nagasaka

  • Project Team

    Ryosuke Yamamoto, Matthieu Darcourt, Yui Matsushita

  • Area

    82.71 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Koji Fujii / Nacasa & Partners Inc.

  • Construction

    Yoshichu Mannequin Co,.Ltd

  • Collaboration

    ModuleX Inc. (lighting plan), show me (cork furniture), Shuhei
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa & Partners Inc.
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa & Partners Inc.

From the architect. In this project, we located the stockroom consisting of movable racks directly facing the sales area, in order to minimize the distance between the two and reduce the waiting time of customers as much as possible. We chose steel mesh for the stockroom in order to create a see-through background highlighting movements of the store staffs and also create a sense of depth to visually maximize the small store volume. 

Save this picture!
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa & Partners Inc.
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa & Partners Inc.
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa & Partners Inc.
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa & Partners Inc.

We intended to create a background for products composed of materials evoking a feeling of everyday life, so that customers can see and feel the products while imagining the everyday use. The overall material palette is composed of matte and industrial materials. Urethane rubber and MDF board were chosen to match the color of the shoe boxes, while galvanized steel and dyed cork were chosen to match the concrete floor. 

Save this picture!
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa & Partners Inc.
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa & Partners Inc.
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Retail Interiors Architecture Japan
Cite: "Camper Shin-Marunouchi Building / Schemata Architects" 05 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/868543/camper-shin-marunouchi-building-schemata-architects/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »