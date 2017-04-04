Zaha Hadid Architects Creates Immersive Digital Installation for Samsung at Milan Design Week

Save this picture! © Luke Hayes. Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects

Zaha Hadid Architects has collaborated with Samsung and digital art and design collective Universal Everything to create an immersive technology installation at the 2017 Milan Design Week, taking place this week in the Italian city. Named ‘Unconfined,’ the pavilion will showcase Samsung’s new Galaxy S8 smartphone by leading visitors through an immersive environment inspired by the device.

Centering on the unity of design, technology and experience, the design of the installation draws from the S8’s seamless geometries and pioneering engagement technology. Interactive curving screens float within the space, directing visitors through the architectural landscape and displaying an array of digital graphics featured on the new phones. Further along, a second zone will give guests the opportunity to test out the innovative features of the S8 for themselves.

"'Unconfined' sets a benchmark in the way materials and technology come together to create a natural flow between device and user and this was the inspiration for our collaboration,” said Patrik Schumacher, principal, Zaha Hadid Architects. "We often look at the logic and coherence of nature’s systems when we are working to create environments that seamlessly connect form and function using innovative designs and technologies. This research is integrated within every aspect of the installation's design.”

“Milan Design Week represents a unique opportunity to demonstrate the refinement of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ amongst the best minds of the design industry,” said Younghee Lee, Executive Vice President of Global Marketing, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics. “The Galaxy S8 and S8+ showcase our commitment to meaningful innovation; with the bezel-less surround and Infinity Display we have designed a device that connects with the user like never before, with function not limited by form.”

The pavilion will be on display at the Tortona Design Week Milan from April 4-9 at Via Tortona 54. Learn more about the pavilion on the event website, here.

