  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. Mexico
  5. 1540 Arquitectura
  6. 2016
  Distillery Terrace / 1540 Arquitectura

Distillery Terrace / 1540 Arquitectura

  • 11:00 - 28 April, 2017
Distillery Terrace / 1540 Arquitectura
Distillery Terrace / 1540 Arquitectura, © César Béjar
© César Béjar

© César Béjar © César Béjar © César Béjar © César Béjar +30

  • Architects

    1540 Arquitectura

  • Location

    Tequila, Jalisco, México

  • Collaborator Architects

    Jaime M. Castillo, Román Hidalgo, Oscar A. Quintero

  • Construction

    1540 arquitectura, Félix Ramón Ortega Sandoval

  • Structure

    Ing.Jesús Manuel Cárdenas Moreno.

  • Area

    284.0 m2

  • Project year

    2016

  • Photography

    César Béjar
© César Béjar
© César Béjar

From the architect. The project is located inside a tequila distillery in the Magical Town of Tequila, Jalisco, which in addition to being the place where most of the world's tequila is distilled, is a place characterized by its scenic beauty and an endless Of traditions. 

© César Béjar
© César Béjar

The main intention of this project is to provide an exhibition space, tasting and storage for the client's select tequila reserve.

Axonometrica
Axonometrica

It was very significant to understand the effort that exists behind the elaboration of a bottle of tequila, especially the importance of artisans in the process of elaboration and the way in which traditional techniques converge with those of the latest generation in the Elaboration of this representative and iconic product of Mexico.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar

"LA TERRAZA DESTILERÍA" seeks to reflect this convergence between traditional and contemporary, with this objective in mind was extremely important the use of labor and experience of local artisans where the selection and use of materials (steel, wood, Concrete, granite, marble and stone typical of the region) are an analogy of the traditional process in the manufacture of tequila, which ends up reflecting the "pride" in its elaboration.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar

Architecturally the project is a set of two parts, the first, a TECTONIC element, the "TERRACE" a free plant in steel-wood structure supported on a metal column and two walls covered with laja stone typical of the region (a reference to Mies Van der Rohe) where different social and promotional events are held for the tequila distiller. The second STEREOTOMIC element, the ¨CAVA¨ a large box of buried concrete with characteristics suitable for storage, protection and exhibition of the selected reserve of barrels of tequila property of the client.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar
Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Mexico
Cite: "Distillery Terrace / 1540 Arquitectura" [Terraza Destilería / 1540 Arquitectura] 28 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/868484/distillery-terrace-1540-arquitectura/>
