  Dramatic Fire Breaks Out Near Burj Khalifa the World's Tallest Building

Dramatic Fire Breaks Out Near Burj Khalifa the World's Tallest Building

Dramatic Fire Breaks Out Near Burj Khalifa the World's Tallest Building

A fire has broken out at a construction site near the Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa in the United Arab Emirates. At around 6:30 am (02:30 GMT), flames broke out in the lower levels of the Address Residences Fountain Views towers, a complex of three towers, each 60 floors in height, being built by Dubai developer Emaar Properties.

With many firefighters on the scene, the flames seemed to remain relatively contained. Police closed nearby streets, while ambulances stood by, but there were no reports of injuries on site.

Building and safety experts have reportedly cited the buildings’ cladding as highly flammable, and thus a possible source of the fire.

In 2015, the nearby The Address Downtown Dubai tower was additionally damaged by fire, on New Year's Eve. 

News via Aljazeera.

