Dramatic Fire Breaks Out Near Burj Khalifa the World's Tallest Building

A clearer picture of this mornings fire in downtown #dubai. Lots of sirens, fire is still ongoing. Any info on this? #dubaifire pic.twitter.com/aYZ6O7Mo1A — Anthea Ayache (@AntheaAyache) April 2, 2017

A fire has broken out at a construction site near the Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa in the United Arab Emirates. At around 6:30 am (02:30 GMT), flames broke out in the lower levels of the Address Residences Fountain Views towers, a complex of three towers, each 60 floors in height, being built by Dubai developer Emaar Properties.

A video I took of the fire this morning in downtown dubai. No reports of casualties so far thankfully. #dubai #dubaifire pic.twitter.com/A6pOt1VwVh — Anthea Ayache (@AntheaAyache) April 2, 2017

With many firefighters on the scene, the flames seemed to remain relatively contained. Police closed nearby streets, while ambulances stood by, but there were no reports of injuries on site.

Building and safety experts have reportedly cited the buildings’ cladding as highly flammable, and thus a possible source of the fire.

Another Dubai development up in flames. They haven't finished repairing the last one yet! #DubaiFire pic.twitter.com/LrC0aiOKVy — Chris Harding (@ChrisHardingJPG) April 2, 2017

In 2015, the nearby The Address Downtown Dubai tower was additionally damaged by fire, on New Year's Eve.

News via Aljazeera.