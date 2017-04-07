World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Greece
  5. Lantavos Projects
  6. 2016
  7. Kampos House / Lantavos Projects

Kampos House / Lantavos Projects

  • 13:00 - 7 April, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Kampos House / Lantavos Projects
Save this picture!
Kampos House / Lantavos Projects, © George Messaritakis
© George Messaritakis

© George Messaritakis © George Messaritakis © George Messaritakis © George Messaritakis +52

Save this picture!
© George Messaritakis
© George Messaritakis

From the architect. Located in the settlement of Kampos, at the Cycladic island of Paros, the physical presence of the house is enhanced by the sublime rural landscape that surrounds it, which consists of small vineyards, olive groves, and cereal fields.

Save this picture!
© George Messaritakis
© George Messaritakis

During the design process of the house any attempt of sterile representation of traditional elements or decorations were avoided, while focusing on the habitation archetypes of the island, given through the prism of contemporary living. In the house will reside a 5-member family throughout the year and not just during holidays, with all that this might entail.

Save this picture!
© George Messaritakis
© George Messaritakis
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© George Messaritakis
© George Messaritakis

The building form derives from the decomposition of a single rectangular volume as a point of startup and the formation of an enclosed veranda protected by the strong northern winds. The removed volume is placed on the terrace of the building and can be used as an independent studio or relaxation space, enjoying unobstructed views towards Pounta area and Antiparos island.

Save this picture!
© George Messaritakis
© George Messaritakis
Save this picture!
© George Messaritakis
© George Messaritakis

The two rectangular ground floor volumes slightly recede the one compared with the other, to reveal part of the internal veranda, and conceivably lead to the house entrance. These are the backbone of the residence with the first containing the common areas while the second the private ones, with the auxiliary spaces playing the role of the connection segment.

Save this picture!
© George Messaritakis
© George Messaritakis
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Greece
Cite: "Kampos House / Lantavos Projects" 07 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/868451/kampos-house-lantavos-projects/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »