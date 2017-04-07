Kampos House / Lantavos Projects

+52

Architects Lantavos Projects

Location Kampos 844 00, Greece

Architect in Charge Vangelis Lantavos

Area 141.6 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs George Messaritakis

From the architect. Located in the settlement of Kampos, at the Cycladic island of Paros, the physical presence of the house is enhanced by the sublime rural landscape that surrounds it, which consists of small vineyards, olive groves, and cereal fields.

During the design process of the house any attempt of sterile representation of traditional elements or decorations were avoided, while focusing on the habitation archetypes of the island, given through the prism of contemporary living. In the house will reside a 5-member family throughout the year and not just during holidays, with all that this might entail.

The building form derives from the decomposition of a single rectangular volume as a point of startup and the formation of an enclosed veranda protected by the strong northern winds. The removed volume is placed on the terrace of the building and can be used as an independent studio or relaxation space, enjoying unobstructed views towards Pounta area and Antiparos island.

The two rectangular ground floor volumes slightly recede the one compared with the other, to reveal part of the internal veranda, and conceivably lead to the house entrance. These are the backbone of the residence with the first containing the common areas while the second the private ones, with the auxiliary spaces playing the role of the connection segment.