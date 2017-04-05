World
  7. Haussmann Stories / Chartier-Corbasson architects

Haussmann Stories / Chartier-Corbasson architects

  • 05:00 - 5 April, 2017
Haussmann Stories / Chartier-Corbasson architects
© Romain Meffre & Yves Marchand
© Romain Meffre & Yves Marchand

  Collaborators

    Luca Muratorio, Michel Ramirez, Emmanuel Leroy

  Acoustic

    Alternative

  Engeneering 

    FACEA
© Romain Meffre & Yves Marchand
© Romain Meffre & Yves Marchand

From the architect. At 85 Championnet there was an empty plot of land, with a plan that was too convoluted to be constructed in a classic way, like the rest of the street, built in the Haussmann era. The rue Championnet is indeed occupied by a long ribbon of Haussmannian facades all more or less identical.

Floor Plan Duplex 2
Floor Plan Duplex 2
© Romain Meffre & Yves Marchand
© Romain Meffre & Yves Marchand

The building takes place, leaving empty spaces that, in response to the adjoining courses, create views.

© Romain Meffre & Yves Marchand
© Romain Meffre & Yves Marchand

The vertical flows are concentrated in a minimum space, glazed and allow a light supply to the landings. The dwelling plans are optimized to minimize traffic and provide the most spacious, available stays.

© Romain Meffre & Yves Marchand
© Romain Meffre & Yves Marchand

On the facade the building deforms and swells as if to occupy the maximum, to make the space more profitable, to offer the largest possible dwellings. The material of the facade is similar to that of the street. It is a matter of continuing the alignment of the Haussmannian façades on the Rue Championnet as far as the eye can see: To this end, a Haussmannian facade is photographed and reproduced on the panels that cover the facade, in Trespa, with the stone color...

© Romain Meffre & Yves Marchand
© Romain Meffre & Yves Marchand
Products:

Steel Stone Concrete

