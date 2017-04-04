World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Czech Republic
  5. Artikul Architects
  6. 2015
  7. Containhotel / Artikul Architects

Containhotel / Artikul Architects

  • 13:00 - 4 April, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Containhotel / Artikul Architects
Save this picture!
© Michal Hurych
© Michal Hurych

© Michal Hurych © Michal Hurych © Michal Hurych © Michal Hurych +28

Save this picture!
Containhotel / Artikul Architects, © Michal Hurych
© Michal Hurych

From the architect. ARTIKUL architects designed a small mobile hotel from used shipping containers. Its first location is on a surf campsite at the Elbe riverbank close to Litomerice, Czech Republic. 

Save this picture!
© Michal Hurych
© Michal Hurych
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Michal Hurych
© Michal Hurych
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The task for the architects was to design a mobile, easily demountable, seasonal hotel made from three shipping containers. Additionally, the building was supposed to be ultimately self-sufficient and environmentally friendly. 

Save this picture!
© Michal Hurych
© Michal Hurych

The small hotel with five rooms for a total of 13 guests was finished within four months. It consists of two 20-feet containers and one 40-feet high-cube container placed on top. Downstairs are located the sanitary facilities, a technical room, a storeroom and one four-bed guest room. Upstairs, there are four rooms accessed through a shared terrace with great views over the river and the surrounding hilly landscape. All the rooms have one fully glazed wall, so that despite the small floor area the rooms feel airy and have contact with the surrounding landscape. 

Save this picture!
© Michal Hurych
© Michal Hurych

The wall and ceiling finishing are made of birch plywood, as is all custom-made furniture. The rooms are differentiated by use of various colours of natural linoleum and completed with black industrial lighting and details. In the social facilities the trapezoidal sheet is left bare on the walls, and is combined with thermowood as flooring in the showers. 

Save this picture!
Elevations
Elevations

The economical and minimalist choice of used materials and design emphasizes the hotel philosophy implicating modern nomadism, maritime beach athmosphere and naval themes. These are further strenghtened by the original dark-blue container paint with original graphics, as well as by the round windows and the railing made of ropes and nets. 

Save this picture!
© Michal Hurych
© Michal Hurych

The containers are placed only on railroad sleepers. They function separately and autonomously, and are connected only to a local electric power source. The container with the social facilities has an inbuilt water reservoir to supply showers and sinks, which are equipped with water-saving taps. Only biodegradable cosmetics are used in the hotel. There are modern waterless, separating toilets installed. To avoid overheating the rooms during summer, an awning is attached above the glazed walls and the facades are covered with sunbreakers made of waste wood planks from a nearby sawmill. 

Save this picture!
© Michal Hurych
© Michal Hurych
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hotels Czech Republic
Cite: "Containhotel / Artikul Architects" 04 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/868446/containhotel-artikul-architects/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »