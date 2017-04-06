World
Samsung Finance Campus / AI ARCHITECTS

  • 22:00 - 6 April, 2017
Samsung Finance Campus / AI ARCHITECTS
Samsung Finance Campus / AI ARCHITECTS, © Joonhwan Yoon
© Joonhwan Yoon

  • Architects

    AI ARCHITECTS

  • Location

    Seocho-dong, Seocho-gu, Seoul, South Korea

  • Architects in Charge

    Gene Park, Sunki Sohn

  • Area

    240.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Joonhwan Yoon

  • Client

    Samsung Life Insurance

  • Architect

    Samoo Architects & Engineers

  • Lighting Design Consultan

    Bitzro & Partners

  • Sign Graphic Consultant

    Aandd

  • Furniture Coordinator

    Creative Lab

  • Sound Design Consultant

    Archisound

  • Av Consultant

    Sym Consulting

  • Space Art

    Sunki Sohn, Joong Keun Kim, Byung Hwa Lee, Eunjoo Lee

  • Construction

    Samsung C&T
© Joonhwan Yoon
© Joonhwan Yoon

From the architect. Located in the heart of Seoul’s Gangnam commercial district, the Management Training Campus for Samsung Group’s finance affiliates includes fire and life insurance, credit card and brokerage service companies.  Facilities include various capacity classrooms and breakout rooms, 400 seat convention hall, 250 seat cafeteria dining, and social club spaces.

© Joonhwan Yoon
© Joonhwan Yoon

Interior design concept was to bring all the diverse functions into “one connected space”.

© Joonhwan Yoon
© Joonhwan Yoon
© Joonhwan Yoon
© Joonhwan Yoon

The building’s seven floors of interior spaces are seamlessly connected through voids, grand stairs, and an open glass elevator. The open elevator core acts as an important vertical void where one can take a journey through the entire building. This elevator is the centerpiece of the design concept.

© Joonhwan Yoon
© Joonhwan Yoon
Cite: "Samsung Finance Campus / AI ARCHITECTS" 06 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/868443/samsung-finance-campus-ai-architects/>
