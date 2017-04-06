Samsung Finance Campus / AI ARCHITECTS

-
Architects
-
LocationSeocho-dong, Seocho-gu, Seoul, South Korea
-
Architects in ChargeGene Park, Sunki Sohn
-
Area240.0 m2
-
Project Year2016
-
Photographs
-
ClientSamsung Life Insurance
-
ArchitectSamoo Architects & Engineers
-
Lighting Design ConsultanBitzro & Partners
-
Sign Graphic ConsultantAandd
-
Furniture CoordinatorCreative Lab
-
Sound Design ConsultantArchisound
-
Av ConsultantSym Consulting
-
Space ArtSunki Sohn, Joong Keun Kim, Byung Hwa Lee, Eunjoo Lee
-
ConstructionSamsung C&T
From the architect. Located in the heart of Seoul’s Gangnam commercial district, the Management Training Campus for Samsung Group’s finance affiliates includes fire and life insurance, credit card and brokerage service companies. Facilities include various capacity classrooms and breakout rooms, 400 seat convention hall, 250 seat cafeteria dining, and social club spaces.
Interior design concept was to bring all the diverse functions into “one connected space”.
The building’s seven floors of interior spaces are seamlessly connected through voids, grand stairs, and an open glass elevator. The open elevator core acts as an important vertical void where one can take a journey through the entire building. This elevator is the centerpiece of the design concept.
