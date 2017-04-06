Samsung Finance Campus / AI ARCHITECTS

+19

Architects AI ARCHITECTS

Location Seocho-dong, Seocho-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Architects in Charge Gene Park, Sunki Sohn

Area 240.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Joonhwan Yoon

Manufacturers Loading...

Client Samsung Life Insurance

Architect Samoo Architects & Engineers

Lighting Design Consultan Bitzro & Partners

Sign Graphic Consultant Aandd

Furniture Coordinator Creative Lab

Sound Design Consultant Archisound

Av Consultant Sym Consulting

Space Art Sunki Sohn, Joong Keun Kim, Byung Hwa Lee, Eunjoo Lee

Construction Samsung C&T More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. Located in the heart of Seoul’s Gangnam commercial district, the Management Training Campus for Samsung Group’s finance affiliates includes fire and life insurance, credit card and brokerage service companies. Facilities include various capacity classrooms and breakout rooms, 400 seat convention hall, 250 seat cafeteria dining, and social club spaces.

Interior design concept was to bring all the diverse functions into “one connected space”.

The building’s seven floors of interior spaces are seamlessly connected through voids, grand stairs, and an open glass elevator. The open elevator core acts as an important vertical void where one can take a journey through the entire building. This elevator is the centerpiece of the design concept.