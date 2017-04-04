World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. The 10 Types of Architecture Professor Every Student Has Experienced

The 10 Types of Architecture Professor Every Student Has Experienced

The 10 Types of Architecture Professor Every Student Has Experienced
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists

Professors: for many of us, they're the windows through which we first glimpse the huge breadth and depth of the subject of architecture. They're our guides and our mentors--but they're often also strange, unpredictable and infuriating (although there is a silver lining to even the most frustrating of teachers). Of course, every different person brings their own quirks to the job of teaching architecture students, but the likelihood is that you've come across at least one professor that fits each of the following descriptions:

Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists

Centuries of civilizations built on structures designed by architects and yet, their voice is lost among the countless stories of rulers and armies and sometimes wondrous monsters.

The Leewardists are rewriting the contemporary history of our civilization through the voice of this elusive being, The Architect.

For more of The Architect Comic Series follow them on FacebookInstagram, or visit their website.

See more:

Cite: The Leewardists. "The 10 Types of Architecture Professor Every Student Has Experienced" 04 Apr 2017. ArchDaily.
