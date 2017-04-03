Call for Papers: Society of Architectural Historians 71st Annual International Conference

The Society of Architectural Historians is now accepting abstracts for its 71st Annual International Conference in Saint Paul, MN, April 18­–22. Please submit an abstract no later than 5:00 p.m. CDT on June 15, 2017, to one of the 45 thematic sessions, the Graduate Student Lightning Talks or the open sessions. The thematic sessions have been selected to cover topics across all time periods and architectural styles. SAH encourages submissions from architectural, landscape, and urban historians; museum curators; preservationists; independent scholars; architects; scholars in related fields; and members of SAH chapters and partner organizations.

Thematic sessions and Graduate Student Lightning Talks are listed below. Please note that those submitting papers for the Graduate Student Lightning Talks must be graduate students at the time the talk is being delivered (April 18–22, 2017). Open sessions are available for those whose research does not match any of the themed sessions. Instructions and deadlines for submitting to themed sessions and open sessions are the same.

Submission Guidelines:

Abstracts must be under 300 words.

The title cannot exceed 65 characters, including spaces and punctuation.

Abstracts and titles must follow the Chicago Manual of Style.

Only one abstract per conference by author or co-author may be submitted.

A maximum of two (2) authors per abstract will be accepted.

Abstracts should define the subject and summarize the argument to be presented in the proposed paper. The content of that paper should be the product of well-documented original research that is primarily analytical and interpretive, rather than descriptive in nature. Papers cannot have been previously published or presented in public except to a small, local audience (under 100 people). All abstracts will be held in confidence during the review and selection process, and only the session chair and conference chair will have access to them.

All session chairs have the prerogative to recommend changes to the abstract in order to ensure it addresses the session theme, and to suggest editorial revisions to a paper in order to make it satisfy session guidelines. It is the responsibility of the session chairs to inform speakers of those guidelines, as well as of the general expectations for participation in the session and the annual conference. Session chairs reserve the right to withhold a paper from the program if the author has not complied with those guidelines.

Please Note: Each speaker is expected to fund his or her own travel and expenses to Saint Paul, MN. SAH has a limited number of conference fellowships for which speakers may apply. However, SAH’s funding is not sufficient to support the expenses of all speakers. Each speaker and session chair must register and establish membership in SAH for the 2018 conference by August 31, 2017, and is required to pay the non-refundable conference registration fee as a show of his or her commitment.

LIST OF PAPER SESSIONS

A Matter of Life and Death: Spaces for Healing in the Premodern Era

Affordable Housing Design: Histories of Cross-Cultural Practices

All Ado about Bomarzo

Alternative Histories of the Pavilion

Architectural Preservation in Asia

Architecture and Disability

Architecture and Politics in Germany, 1918–1945 Reconsidered

Architecture of Diplomacy and Defense

Architecture of Finance: Commodities, Securities, and Urban Space

Architectures of the Slave Economy: Past and Present

Archive and Discourse: What Architecture Award Programs Tell Us

Atmosphere and Architecture

Burnt Clay, Cross-Cultural Experiences

Caribbean Architectures from Emancipation to World Heritage

Causes for Admiration: Objective Beauty in Architecture

Climatic Landscapes

Cold War Architecture

Colonial Past in the Neo-Colonial Present

Constructing Memory in Ancient and Pre-Modern Architecture

Contemporary Religious Architecture in Latin America

Designing Homo Sapiens: Architecture, Environment, and the Human Sciences

Digitizing Architectural Heritage: What Role History?

Exploring “Form” across Geopolitical Divides

Fleeing the City? The Tragedy of the Commons in the 21st Century

Global Concrete: Aesthetics, Technics, Politics, 1945–1975

Graduate Student Lightning Talks

Histories of Architecture Against

Infrastructure as Artifact

Life to Architecture: Uncovering Women's Narratives

Medieval Structures, Digital Tools, and Architectural Knowledge

Michelangelo Architect: New Approaches

Modern Architecture and the Rise of the New South

Open Sessions

Queer History at the Intersection

Reconsidering Renaissance Architecture and Urbanism

Religion in Secular American Architecture

Shaping Muslim Sacred Space in the Diaspora

Temporal Junctures

Thalassic Architecture: Medieval and Renaissance Italy and the Sea

The Architecture of Commercial Networks 1500–1900

The Architecture of the Political Realm beyond the Assembly Room

The Audience for Architectural History in the 21st Century

The Legacy of James Ackerman

The Stagecraft of Architecture

Unheard Voices: New Interpretations of Minnesota's Landscapes

Visualizing Ruined Asia’s

Working with Mr. Gilbert: Cass Gilbert and His Collaborators

View the full CFP and submit online at sah.org/2018/cfp.

Download the information related to this competition here.