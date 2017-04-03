demoH Home / Lynk Architect

+36

Architects Lynk Architect

Location Bang Na-Trat Rd, Thailand

Architect in Charge Ekaluck Staporntonapat

Area 350.0 m2

Project Year 2014

Photographs Ketsiree Wongwan

Manufacturers Loading...

Structural Engineer CA consultant Co.,Ltd.

Mechanical Engineer Ronnachai Sirithanarattanakul

Electrical Engineer Nipat Sukhampeeranont More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. This house was originally designed for a young couple who has a small land tract on the outskirt of Bangkok. They desired a compact house that has all necessary functions for their modern lifestyles with low construction and maintenance costs. The project eventually was terminated, but simultaneously, a Lynk Architect member planned to build a house for his family that has similar area requirements to this house. Therefore, the design was brought to life again with a few site adjustments.

One adjustment for the new site was to enhance the outdoor space as a transitional green area since construction was now adjacent to the existing residence of the new owner’s parents. As original feature that has become the key element of this house is the Thai central terrace located on the second floor right at the heart of the house; which brings life to and links all spaces within the home.

This house is structurally composed of two main sections with distinctive, contrasting textures and colors. The first is very solid and supportive to the second; which is lighter and capable of a longer span. Both compartments are different in terms of their structure and materials. For instance, the solid area was constructed from reinforced concrete and masonry for stability, and the lighter part constructed from steel framing with insulated infill, covered by fiber cement boards to reduce its weight and thickness.