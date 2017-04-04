World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. United States
  5. S9 Architecture
  6. 2014
  160 East 22nd Street / S9 Architecture

160 East 22nd Street / S9 Architecture

  • 09:00 - 4 April, 2017
160 East 22nd Street / S9 Architecture
160 East 22nd Street / S9 Architecture, © Miguel de Guzman
© Miguel de Guzman

© Miguel de Guzman © Justin Huang © Justin Huang © Justin Huang +31

© Miguel de Guzman
© Miguel de Guzman

From the architect. Located in the Gramercy Park neighborhood of Manhattan, 160 East 22nd Street is a 21-story, 84-unit condominium apartment building. In addition to luxury residences, the building includes ground floor retail space. 

© Miguel de Guzman
© Miguel de Guzman

The design is based on a modern interpretation of the timeless classic pre-war apartment buildings in the neighborhood. The limestone clad building’s massing is sculpted to incorporate a 24’ cantilever, and punctuated with alternating deep set fenestration pattern. The building’s dramatic signature cantilever was conceived to successfully include additional development rights purchased by the property; while the required setbacks were incorporated into the composition, allowing the top level apartment units to enjoy access to terraces.

© Miguel de Guzman
© Miguel de Guzman
Elevations
Elevations
© Justin Huang
© Justin Huang

As with the exterior design, the interior is comprised of classical proportions and contemporary character. A well balanced variation of noble materials and details throughout the building create a sleek style with a touch of luxury vintage, all executed by local craftsmen. Millwork details in the lobby and apartment units accentuate a sophisticated traditional touch, while the muted natural elements and white spaces stage the perfect backdrop for the owners’ eclectic styles.

© Justin Huang
© Justin Huang

Overall, 160 East 22nd Street’s design aims to blend classic contemporary lines with historic contextual influences, resolving complex vernacular New York City regulations, while meeting the fine aesthetic tastes and pragmatic needs of its end users.

© Miguel de Guzman
© Miguel de Guzman
