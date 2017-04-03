World
  7. Wade Sea Centre / Dorte Mandrup A/S

Wade Sea Centre / Dorte Mandrup A/S

  • 03:00 - 3 April, 2017
Wade Sea Centre / Dorte Mandrup A/S
Wade Sea Centre / Dorte Mandrup A/S, Exterior
Exterior

  • Exhibition

    JAC studios, Jason Bruges, No Parking

  • Landscape

    Marianne Levinsen Landskab APS

  • General Contractor

    Bo Michelsen A/S

  • Engineering, Construction

    Anders Christensen Rådgivende ingeniører ApS

  • Engineering, Installations

    Steensen Varming
Exterior
Exterior

From the architect. Even at first glance the Wadden Sea Centre gives the impression of a building that has emerged from the ground, drawing a soft, long and clear profile against the Wad- den Sea’s infinite horizon. 

Exterior
Exterior

With a thatched roof and facades, the Wadden Sea Centre provides the area’s many visitors with a humble yet significant starting point for their visit. Dorte Mandrup has created a modern building in perfect harmony with the Wadden Sea’s nature and his- tory. 

Interior
Interior

The Wadden Sea Centre - the gateway to the UNESCO World Heritage Site – has recently been inaugurated on February 2. The Wadden Sea Centre conveys the story of one of the world’s most unique and significant natural resorts that, among other things, ensures that 15 million migratory birds are able to forage on their flight be- tween North and South. 

Exterior
Exterior

After eighteen months of intense work to convert and expand the original building, the new exhibition centre has now been finished and comprises of 2,800 square meters for exhibition and communication activities. Through large glass panels a number of the rooms are fully integrated with the outdoor exhibition area as well as with the sur- rounding landscape. 

Interior
Interior
Situations Plan
Situations Plan
Interior
Interior

"From the very beginning we have chosen an integrated approach to the architecture and exhibition - for example, we have been conscious about the use of daylight throughout the exhibitions as well establishing contact with the surrounding land- scape", Dorte Mandrup, founder and owner of Dorte Mandrup A/S says. 

Exterior
Exterior
Cite: "Wade Sea Centre / Dorte Mandrup A/S" 03 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/868361/wade-sea-centre-dorte-mandrup-a-s/>
