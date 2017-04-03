+11

Architects DELORDINAIRE

Location Québec City, QC, Canada

Project Year 2017

Photographs Olivier Blouin

From the architect. For the ‘High House’, DELORDINAIRE plays with the limit between interior and exterior, inviting people to gather in spaces immersed in nature. Elevated stilt constructions are typically used in warm climates and flood zones. This energy efficient winter chalet uses stilt typology to create a protected ground floor area with an outdoor stove. Providing an unusual space where residents can be amongst nature and the snowy exterior, while still enjoying some protection from the elements.

The stilt typology raises the house above the surrounding tree line giving it an uninterrupted view of the Mont Saint Anne from the lounge, as well as a striking overall aesthetic. It also allows sunshine to directly enter the house at all hours of the day. The clean, sharp lines and volumes are achieved through the use of white concrete panel cladding and corrugated steel roof panels. On a cloudy, snowy day, the house blends into the white landscape almost disappearing, and on summers day the minimal white structure cuts a clear form against the surrounding green hills.