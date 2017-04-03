World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Stable
  4. Mexico
  5. AE Arquitectos
  6. 2016
  7. La Stella Ranch / AE Arquitectos

La Stella Ranch / AE Arquitectos

  • 15:00 - 3 April, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
La Stella Ranch / AE Arquitectos
Save this picture!
La Stella Ranch / AE Arquitectos, © Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

© Lorena Darquea © Lorena Darquea © Lorena Darquea © Lorena Darquea +23

Save this picture!
© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

From the architect. LS Ranch is located southwest of Guadalajara in Tapalpa, a small and colorful town in the mountains. The clients already owned a vacation home in Tapalpa, and they needed an extension to hold their passion for horses. It was conceived as a space to breed Spanish Horses and share the experience with clients, family and friends. 

Save this picture!
© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

This project has a very specific need regarding its function. We were asked to rebuild their horse barn to fit the needs of the very specific task of breeding this unique line of Spanish horses; the design process followed with precision the guidelines and specifications for the needs of the horse barn. 

Save this picture!
© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

The general organization of the project revolves around two main buildings with a horseshoe shape, opposing one another, with two patios in front of each building and a big corridor that links all the areas. 

Save this picture!
© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

All the materials were carefully selected to enhance the experience and feel of this unique site. Pinewood was used for the structure and carpentry of the project, a material really common in the area. Clay tile roof was used due to the rainy weather and too much the materials of Tapalpa which is the source of inspiration for the use of materials, tile colors and stones used in the project. 

Save this picture!
© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

Todos los materiales fueron seleccionados de manera muy específica para realzar la experiencia del sitio. Madera de pino fue usada para la estructura y carpinterías del proyecto. Para las cubiertas se usaron tejas de barro que responden al clima de Tapalpa y a los materiales de la zona.

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Stable Mexico
Cite: "La Stella Ranch / AE Arquitectos" [Rancho La Stella / AE Arquitectos] 03 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/868339/la-stella-ranch-ae-arquitectos/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »