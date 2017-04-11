World
i

i

i

h

  Villa in Debrecen / Archiko Kft.

Villa in Debrecen / Archiko Kft.

  09:00 - 11 April, 2017
Villa in Debrecen / Archiko Kft.
Villa in Debrecen / Archiko Kft., © Tamás Bujnovszky
© Tamás Bujnovszky

© Tamás Bujnovszky © Tamás Bujnovszky © Tamás Bujnovszky © Tamás Bujnovszky +34

  • Architects

    Archiko Kft.

  • Location

    Debrecen, Hungary

  • Architect in Charge

    Péter Kovács DLA

  • Team

    Ottó Ferenczi, Barna Hajdú, György Kazamér

  • Area

    759.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2014

  • Photographs

    Tamás Bujnovszky, Courtesy of Archiko Kft.

  • Interior design

    György Frank, Balázs Tatár

  • Structural design

    Zsigmond Dezső, Attila Kocsis

  • MEP

    Zsolt Gyarmathy

  • Electrical engineering

    Zsolt Nagy

  • Lighting design

    Zoltán Gyalus

  • Pool technology

    Sándor Gál

  • Landscaping

    Tamás Sándor

  • Insulation details

    Balázs Higi

  • Site supervisor

    Attila Törös

  • Contractor

    BARNA BAU Kft.
© Tamás Bujnovszky
© Tamás Bujnovszky

From the architect. The building is located in the former rural outskirts of Debrecen. The site was formed by merging three narrow parcels – this defined the design concept of the house. The building was divided into three main volumes. The middle unit serves as the main „family” area of the villa, providing a seamless transition between interior and exterior spaces. It also connects the more private living spaces of the northern unit to the kitchen, study and library in the southern volume. A similar tripartite division of the interior functions is a noticeable characteristic of the century-old houses in the inner city. 

© Tamás Bujnovszky
© Tamás Bujnovszky

On the outside, the building presents two faces. The facade looking onto the street was intentionally left blind while the opposing side on the rear opens to the garden. Here, the central axis is accentuated with a patio and pool on the outside. The living room in the center becomes a transitional space between the inner courtyard and the garden.

© Tamás Bujnovszky
© Tamás Bujnovszky

Instead of traditional windows, glass walls and skylights fill the interior with natural light. The large wood panels can be rotated, opening the otherwise solid facade walls. 

© Tamás Bujnovszky
© Tamás Bujnovszky
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Tamás Bujnovszky
© Tamás Bujnovszky
