Villa in Debrecen / Archiko Kft.

Architects
LocationDebrecen, Hungary
Architect in ChargePéter Kovács DLA
TeamOttó Ferenczi, Barna Hajdú, György Kazamér
Area759.0 m2
Project Year2014
PhotographsTamás Bujnovszky, Courtesy of Archiko Kft.
Interior designGyörgy Frank, Balázs Tatár
Structural designZsigmond Dezső, Attila Kocsis
MEPZsolt Gyarmathy
Electrical engineeringZsolt Nagy
Lighting designZoltán Gyalus
Pool technologySándor Gál
LandscapingTamás Sándor
Insulation detailsBalázs Higi
Site supervisorAttila Törös
ContractorBARNA BAU Kft.
From the architect. The building is located in the former rural outskirts of Debrecen. The site was formed by merging three narrow parcels – this defined the design concept of the house. The building was divided into three main volumes. The middle unit serves as the main „family” area of the villa, providing a seamless transition between interior and exterior spaces. It also connects the more private living spaces of the northern unit to the kitchen, study and library in the southern volume. A similar tripartite division of the interior functions is a noticeable characteristic of the century-old houses in the inner city.
On the outside, the building presents two faces. The facade looking onto the street was intentionally left blind while the opposing side on the rear opens to the garden. Here, the central axis is accentuated with a patio and pool on the outside. The living room in the center becomes a transitional space between the inner courtyard and the garden.
Instead of traditional windows, glass walls and skylights fill the interior with natural light. The large wood panels can be rotated, opening the otherwise solid facade walls.
