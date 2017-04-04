World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Russia
  5. DA architects
  6. 2016
  7. KIDO Sushi Bar / DA architects

KIDO Sushi Bar / DA architects

  • 02:00 - 4 April, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
KIDO Sushi Bar / DA architects
Save this picture!
KIDO Sushi Bar / DA architects, © Boris Lvovskiy
© Boris Lvovskiy

© Boris Lvovskiy © Boris Lvovskiy © Boris Lvovskiy © Boris Lvovskiy +13

  • Architects

    DA architects

  • Location

    St Petersburg, Russia

  • Architects in Charge

    Boris Lvovskiy, Fedor Goreglyad, Anna Lvovskaya

  • Area

    80.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Boris Lvovskiy
Save this picture!
© Boris Lvovskiy
© Boris Lvovskiy

From the architect. A small sushi bar, which is part of the KIDO network, is located in one of the dormitory districts of St. Petersburg.

In this project it was very important to make an interior that would instantly attract the attention of passing by and driving by public to a new place.

Save this picture!
© Boris Lvovskiy
© Boris Lvovskiy

As a basis there was a rather small and simple space. We wanted to save this simplicity and make the main emphasis on a really unusual, memorable structure.

Thus, an impressive wooden construction was created, located opposite the panoramic windows, consisting of more than 400 volumetric triangles. Moving from the wall to the ceiling resembling a wave, it envelops the entire main hall of the restaurant and creates a "shell" of the space.

Save this picture!
© Boris Lvovskiy
© Boris Lvovskiy

Visually, we wanted to create something that provokes an instant association with the Asia theme, but without the use of direct references, which are so often seen in oriental restaurants.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The structure of triangles just became such an element. It is also reminiscent of classical Asian wooden building constructions, Japanese geometric ornaments, and partly origami details.

Save this picture!
© Boris Lvovskiy
© Boris Lvovskiy

The rest of the interior is muted in fact to a minimalistic background - the gray tones of the walls and floors allow the designs to play a major role, and the black accents of furniture add to table appointments elegance.

Save this picture!
© Boris Lvovskiy
© Boris Lvovskiy

The second hall is made different in mood: the wooden structures resemble a bamboo grove and the backlight gives it violet, in-house for the KIDO network color, adding to the intimacy of place.

Save this picture!
© Boris Lvovskiy
© Boris Lvovskiy
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Restaurant Russia
Cite: "KIDO Sushi Bar / DA architects" 04 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/868336/kido-sushi-bar-da-architects/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »