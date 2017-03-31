Michelle Obama Joins List of Keynote Speakers for 2017 AIA National Convention

Save this picture! © Flickr user usdagov. Licensed under CC BY-ND 2.0

The American Institute of Architects (AIA) has announced the addition of former First Lady Michelle Obama to the lineup of keynote speakers presenting at the 2017 AIA National Conference on Architecture in Orlando, Florida.

Obama will participate in Day 1 of the conference, on Thursday, April 27. Her event is billed by the AIA as “A Conversation with Former First Lady Michelle Obama,” where it is expected she will speak about the key initiatives she led during her time in the White House.

Obama joins an esteemed list of speakers including Alejandro Aravena, Nora Demeter, Dr. Eve Edelstein, Elizabeth Diller, Michael Ford, Francis Kéré, and Michael Murphy, among many others. The conference will take place over three days from April 27 to 29, 2017.

