Surry Hills House / Benn & Penna Architecture

  • 17:00 - 3 April, 2017
Surry Hills House / Benn & Penna Architecture
Surry Hills House / Benn & Penna Architecture, © Tom Ferguson
© Tom Ferguson

© Tom Ferguson © Tom Ferguson © Tom Ferguson © Tom Ferguson +16

© Tom Ferguson
© Tom Ferguson

From the architect. This project is an alterations and additions to a tiny inner city terrace, including new bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchen, courtyard and living spaces. The design locates the new bedroom and bathrooms spaces above an open-plan living area that opens onto intimate garden spaces at either end of the property.  

© Tom Ferguson
© Tom Ferguson

The project transforms what previously was a dark and introverted home into one of abundant natural light and generously proportioned spaces. A delicately detailed steel stair rises through the middle of the building and guides natural light from a large skylight above into the centre of the house. A wall of white mosaic tiles lines the back wall of the courtyard, reflecting northern light back into both the garden and rear kitchen space. 

Section
Section

The inhabitants are now able to use the entire ground floor as a continuous indoor outdoor space, heightening the experience of leisure activities in the house. The project also provides an additional bedroom and private terrace above for more intimate enjoyment. 

© Tom Ferguson
© Tom Ferguson

Modest in scale, the new built form is a subtle play on the elongation of dwellings predominant in the narrow lots in inner-central Sydney. The pared back and understated interior is designed to foreground the rich texture of local brickwork surrounding the site.

© Tom Ferguson
© Tom Ferguson
Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Australia
Cite: "Surry Hills House / Benn & Penna Architecture" 03 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/868294/surry-hills-house-benn-and-penna-architecture/>
