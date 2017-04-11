Sunshine Beach House / Shaun Lockyer Architects

+27

From the architect. The Sunshine Beach House explores the coastal aesthetic through the use of greying timbers and natural materials in a bold, but equally eclectic, architectural expression. The formal expression of the home is defined by a timber skin of Australian hardwoods that mirrors the irregular shape of the site in plan form. This skin vacillates between permeability and solidity in its function and associated construction. The base of the house is grounded with the use of stone offering a resonant juxtaposition to the ephemeral top.

The house is planned around a sequence of courtyards (north and south) that offer a very comfortable year-round lifestyle and deal with seasonal change. A large centrally located void punctuates the internal space and brings light deep into the home.

Built by Wade and Claire Jenner, who are both friends of the architects and the builders of the home. This relationship afforded us a wonderful opportunity to develop and craft ideas on the project what we had been considering for a long time (with someone who trusted us enough to make them real).