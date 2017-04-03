Winners of the 2017 Architectural Review MIPIM Future Project Awards Announced

The winners of the 2017 Architectural Review MIPIM Future Project Awards have been announced. Prizes span across 11 categories and were awarded to projects from eight countries, from projects under construction to competition entries and conceptual designs.

"Successful projects this year include a thermal bath and resort in the Baltic, a new ecclesiastical library for the Church of England, a rural women’s community center in Turkey and a ‘dematerializing’ office building in the US Capitol city, all demonstrating the dynamism and creativity at the heart of the architectural professional internationally," explained the awards organizers in a press release.

The winners of the 2017 Architectural Review MIPIM Future Project Awards are:

Overall Winner: 118 E59th Street Residences; New York, USA / Tabanlioglu Architects, for Madison Equities, LLC

Save this picture! Overall Winner: 118 E59th Street Residences; New York, USA / Tabanlioglu Architects, for Madison Equities, LLC. Image Courtesy of The Architectural Review

Big Urban Projects: Madinat Al Ifran, Muscat, Oman / Allies & Morrison for Omran Tourism Development Company (ongoing project)

Save this picture! Big Urban Projects: Madinat Al Ifran, Muscat, Oman, designed by Allies & Morrison for Omran Tourism Development Company (ongoing project). Image Courtesy of The Architectural Review

Civic and Community: Husame Koklu Women’s Community and Production Center in Bayburt, Turkey / Tabanlioglu Architects for Baksi Culture and Art Foundation (concept design)

Save this picture! Civic and Community: Husame Koklu Women’s Community and Production Center in Bayburt, Turkey, designed by Tabanlioglu Architects for Baksi Culture and Art Foundation (concept design). Image Courtesy of The Architectural Review

Cultural Regeneration: Museum of Imperial Kiln, Jingdezhen, China / Studio Pei-Zhu (under construction)

Save this picture! Cultural Regeneration: Museum of Imperial Kiln, Jingdezhen, China, designed by Studio Pei-Zhu (under construction). Image Courtesy of The Architectural Review

Mixed Use: The Hills at Vallco, Cupertino, USA / Rafael Vinoly Architects PC for Abu Dhabi Investment Authority / Sand Hill Property Company (design development)

Save this picture! Mixed Use: The Hills at Vallco, Cupertino, USA, designed by Rafael Vinoly Architects PC for Abu Dhabi Investment Authority / Sand Hill Property Company (design development). Image Courtesy of The Architectural Review

Offices: 2050 M Street, Washington, DC, USA / REX Architecture for Tishman Speyer (completion expected 2019)

Save this picture! Offices: 2050 M Street, Washington, DC, USA, designed by REX Architecture for Tishman Speyer (completion expected 2019). Image Courtesy of The Architectural Review

Old and New: Lambeth Palace Library and Archive, London, UK / Wright and Wright Architects for the Church Commissioners of England (planning stage)

Save this picture! Old and New: Lambeth Palace Library and Archive, London, UK, designed by Wright and Wright Architects for the Church Commissioners of England (planning stage). Image Courtesy of The Architectural Review

Regeneration and Masterplanning: Nya Hovås, Gothenberg, Sweden / Utopia Arkitekter AB for Nya Hovås II AB (planning process expected 2017)

Save this picture! Regeneration and Masterplanning: Nya Hovås, Gothenberg, Sweden, designed by Utopia Arkitekter AB for Nya Hovås II AB (planning process expected 2017). Image Courtesy of The Architectural Review

Residential: 118 E59th Street residences, New York, USA / Tabanlioglu Architects for Madison Equities, LLC

Save this picture! Residential: 118 E59th Street residences, New York, USA designed by Tabanlioglu Architects for Madison Equities, LLC. Image Courtesy of The Architectural Review

Retail and Leisure: Liepāja Thermal Bath and Resort, Latvia / Steven Christensen Architecture for Liepāja City Council (unbuilt)

Save this picture! Retail and Leisure: Liepāja Thermal Bath and Resort, Latvia designed by Steven Christensen Architecture for Liepāja City Council (unbuilt). Image Courtesy of The Architectural Review

Sport and Stadiums: Power Court Stadium, Luton, United Kingdom / and Architects for Luton Town FC (in planning)

Save this picture! Sport and Stadiums: Power Court Stadium, Luton, United Kingdom, designed by and Architects for Luton Town FC (in planning). Image Courtesy of The Architectural Review

Tall Buildings: Ceylonz Suites, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia / Tan'ck Architect for Exsim Development (under construction)

Save this picture! Tall Buildings: Ceylonz Suites, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, designed by Tan'ck Architect for Exsim Development (under construction). Image Courtesy of The Architectural Review

Innovation Prize: Sino-Finnish Economic and Culture Cooperation Center, Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China / PES-Architects Ltd for Southern New Town Construction Development Office, Nanjing (schematic design phase spring 2017)

Save this picture! Innovation Prize: Sino-Finnish Economic and Culture Cooperation Center, Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China, by PES-Architects Ltd for Southern New Town Construction Development Office, Nanjing (schematic design phase spring 2017). Image Courtesy of The Architectural Review

Jeu D'Esprit Prize: Media City, Istanbul, Turkey / GAD Architecture for Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (conceptual)

Save this picture! Jeu D'Esprit Prize: Media City, Istanbul, Turkey, designed by GAD Architecture for Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (conceptual). Image Courtesy of The Architectural Review

