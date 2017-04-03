Winners of the 2017 Architectural Review MIPIM Future Project Awards Announced

The winners of the 2017 Architectural Review MIPIM Future Project Awards have been announced. Prizes span across 11 categories and were awarded to projects from eight countries, from projects under construction to competition entries and conceptual designs.
"Successful projects this year include a thermal bath and resort in the Baltic, a new ecclesiastical library for the Church of England, a rural women’s community center in Turkey and a ‘dematerializing’ office building in the US Capitol city, all demonstrating the dynamism and creativity at the heart of the architectural professional internationally," explained the awards organizers in a press release.
The winners of the 2017 Architectural Review MIPIM Future Project Awards are:
Overall Winner: 118 E59th Street Residences; New York, USA / Tabanlioglu Architects, for Madison Equities, LLC
Big Urban Projects: Madinat Al Ifran, Muscat, Oman / Allies & Morrison for Omran Tourism Development Company (ongoing project)
Civic and Community: Husame Koklu Women’s Community and Production Center in Bayburt, Turkey / Tabanlioglu Architects for Baksi Culture and Art Foundation (concept design)
Cultural Regeneration: Museum of Imperial Kiln, Jingdezhen, China / Studio Pei-Zhu (under construction)
Mixed Use: The Hills at Vallco, Cupertino, USA / Rafael Vinoly Architects PC for Abu Dhabi Investment Authority / Sand Hill Property Company (design development)
Offices: 2050 M Street, Washington, DC, USA / REX Architecture for Tishman Speyer (completion expected 2019)
Old and New: Lambeth Palace Library and Archive, London, UK / Wright and Wright Architects for the Church Commissioners of England (planning stage)
Regeneration and Masterplanning: Nya Hovås, Gothenberg, Sweden / Utopia Arkitekter AB for Nya Hovås II AB (planning process expected 2017)
Residential: 118 E59th Street residences, New York, USA / Tabanlioglu Architects for Madison Equities, LLC
Retail and Leisure: Liepāja Thermal Bath and Resort, Latvia / Steven Christensen Architecture for Liepāja City Council (unbuilt)
Sport and Stadiums: Power Court Stadium, Luton, United Kingdom / and Architects for Luton Town FC (in planning)
Tall Buildings: Ceylonz Suites, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia / Tan'ck Architect for Exsim Development (under construction)
Innovation Prize: Sino-Finnish Economic and Culture Cooperation Center, Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China / PES-Architects Ltd for Southern New Town Construction Development Office, Nanjing (schematic design phase spring 2017)
Jeu D'Esprit Prize: Media City, Istanbul, Turkey / GAD Architecture for Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (conceptual)
News via The Architectural Review.