Insights From The Man Behind Gensler, The World's Biggest Architecture Firm

Gensler has "more than 2,700 active clients, work[ing] across the global economy," as their profile attests. In this interview with FortuneArthur Gensler—founder of the firm in question and now 81 years of age—offers insight into his own beginnings, as well as to his company's wild success. With a $1.3 billion revenue bracket last year alone, the largest architecture firm in the world have become "best known for designing interiors – everything from the original Apple Stores to headquarters for Facebook and Airbnb." Read the interview in full, here.

Via Fortune.

