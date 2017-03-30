World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Stoves, Sinks, and Refrigerators: Downloadable CAD Blocks for Kitchen Designs

Stoves, Sinks, and Refrigerators: Downloadable CAD Blocks for Kitchen Designs

  • 08:00 - 30 March, 2017
  • by Equipo Editorial
  • Translated by Rory Stott
Stoves, Sinks, and Refrigerators: Downloadable CAD Blocks for Kitchen Designs
Courtesy of Teka
Courtesy of Teka

In order to support the design work of our readers, the company Teka has shared with us a series of .DWG files of its various kitchen products. The files include both 2D and 3D drawings and can be downloaded directly from this article.

Download the objects below, which have been separated into the following categories: drop-in sinks, built-in sinks, undermount sinks, built-in ovens, faucets, stoves, extractor hoods, and refrigerators.

Drop-In Sinks

+ 60 x 50 cm 1C

Courtesy of Teka
Courtesy of Teka

Download here (Plan / Elevation / 3D)

+ 100 x 50 cm 1C 1E

Courtesy of Teka
Courtesy of Teka

Download here (Plan / Elevation / 3D)

+ 120 X 50 2C 1E

Courtesy of Teka
Courtesy of Teka

Download here (Plan / Elevation / 3D)

Built-In Sinks

+ LUX -86 1C- 1E

Courtesy of Teka
Courtesy of Teka

Download here (Plan / Elevation / 3D)

+ DR 80 1C 1E

Courtesy of Teka
Courtesy of Teka

Download here (Plan / Elevation / 3D)

+ CUADRO 2C 1E

Courtesy of Teka
Courtesy of Teka

Download here (Plan / Elevation / 3D)

Undermount Sinks

+ BE 50.40

Courtesy of Teka
Courtesy of Teka

Download here (Plan / Elevation / 3D)

+ BE 2C 880

Courtesy of Teka
Courtesy of Teka

Download here (Plan / Elevation / 3D)

Built-In Ovens

+ HL-940

Courtesy of Teka
Courtesy of Teka

Download here (Frontal / Lateral / 3D)

+ HL-890

Courtesy of Teka
Courtesy of Teka

Download here (Frontal / Lateral / 3D)

+ FGA-820

Courtesy of Teka
Courtesy of Teka

Download here (Frontal / Lateral / 3D)

Faucets

+ ARES

Courtesy of Teka
Courtesy of Teka

Download here (Plan / Elevation / 3D)

+ INX 914

Courtesy of Teka
Courtesy of Teka

Download here (Plan / Elevation / 3D)

+ INCA

Courtesy of Teka
Courtesy of Teka

Download here (Plan / Elevation / 3D)

Stoves

+ EW 60 4G AI AL

Courtesy of Teka
Courtesy of Teka

Download here (Plan / Elevation / 3D)

+ EW-90 5G AI AL TR

Courtesy of Teka
Courtesy of Teka

Download here (Plan / Elevation / 3D)

+ TM 601

Courtesy of Teka
Courtesy of Teka

Download here (Plan / Elevation / 3D)

Extractor Hoods

+ DPL 90

Courtesy of Teka
Courtesy of Teka

Download here (Frontal / Lateral / 3D)

+ CC 40

Courtesy of Teka
Courtesy of Teka

Descarga aquí (Frontal / Lateral / 3D)

Refrigerators

+ CI 342

Courtesy of Teka
Courtesy of Teka

Download here (Frontal / Lateral / 3D)

+ NFT 340

Courtesy of Teka
Courtesy of Teka

Download here (Frontal / Lateral / 3D)

Find more kitchen-related products here.

Cite: Equipo Editorial. "Stoves, Sinks, and Refrigerators: Downloadable CAD Blocks for Kitchen Designs" 30 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Stott, Rory) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/868231/stoves-sinks-and-refrigerators-downloadable-cad-blocks-for-kitchen-designs/>
