Stoves, Sinks, and Refrigerators: Downloadable CAD Blocks for Kitchen Designs

In order to support the design work of our readers, the company Teka has shared with us a series of .DWG files of its various kitchen products. The files include both 2D and 3D drawings and can be downloaded directly from this article.
Download the objects below, which have been separated into the following categories: drop-in sinks, built-in sinks, undermount sinks, built-in ovens, faucets, stoves, extractor hoods, and refrigerators.
Drop-In Sinks
+ 60 x 50 cm 1C
Download here (Plan / Elevation / 3D)
+ 100 x 50 cm 1C 1E
Download here (Plan / Elevation / 3D)
+ 120 X 50 2C 1E
Download here (Plan / Elevation / 3D)
Built-In Sinks
+ LUX -86 1C- 1E
Download here (Plan / Elevation / 3D)
+ DR 80 1C 1E
Download here (Plan / Elevation / 3D)
+ CUADRO 2C 1E
Download here (Plan / Elevation / 3D)
Undermount Sinks
+ BE 50.40
Download here (Plan / Elevation / 3D)
+ BE 2C 880
Download here (Plan / Elevation / 3D)
Built-In Ovens
+ HL-940
Download here (Frontal / Lateral / 3D)
+ HL-890
Download here (Frontal / Lateral / 3D)
+ FGA-820
Download here (Frontal / Lateral / 3D)
Faucets
+ ARES
Download here (Plan / Elevation / 3D)
+ INX 914
Download here (Plan / Elevation / 3D)
+ INCA
Download here (Plan / Elevation / 3D)
Stoves
+ EW 60 4G AI AL
Download here (Plan / Elevation / 3D)
+ EW-90 5G AI AL TR
Download here (Plan / Elevation / 3D)
+ TM 601
Download here (Plan / Elevation / 3D)
Extractor Hoods
+ DPL 90
Download here (Frontal / Lateral / 3D)
+ CC 40
Descarga aquí (Frontal / Lateral / 3D)
Refrigerators
+ CI 342
Download here (Frontal / Lateral / 3D)
+ NFT 340
Download here (Frontal / Lateral / 3D)
Find more kitchen-related products here.