Stoves, Sinks, and Refrigerators: Downloadable CAD Blocks for Kitchen Designs

In order to support the design work of our readers, the company Teka has shared with us a series of .DWG files of its various kitchen products. The files include both 2D and 3D drawings and can be downloaded directly from this article.

Download the objects below, which have been separated into the following categories: drop-in sinks, built-in sinks, undermount sinks, built-in ovens, faucets, stoves, extractor hoods, and refrigerators.

Drop-In Sinks



+ 60 x 50 cm 1C

Download here (Plan / Elevation / 3D)

+ 100 x 50 cm 1C 1E

Download here (Plan / Elevation / 3D)

+ 120 X 50 2C 1E

Download here (Plan / Elevation / 3D)

Built-In Sinks

+ LUX -86 1C- 1E

Download here (Plan / Elevation / 3D)

+ DR 80 1C 1E

Download here (Plan / Elevation / 3D)

+ CUADRO 2C 1E

Download here (Plan / Elevation / 3D)

Undermount Sinks

+ BE 50.40

Download here (Plan / Elevation / 3D)

+ BE 2C 880

Download here (Plan / Elevation / 3D)

Built-In Ovens

+ HL-940

Download here (Frontal / Lateral / 3D)

+ HL-890

Download here (Frontal / Lateral / 3D)

+ FGA-820

Download here (Frontal / Lateral / 3D)

Faucets

+ ARES

Download here (Plan / Elevation / 3D)

+ INX 914

Download here (Plan / Elevation / 3D)

+ INCA

Download here (Plan / Elevation / 3D)

Stoves

+ EW 60 4G AI AL

Download here (Plan / Elevation / 3D)

+ EW-90 5G AI AL TR

Download here (Plan / Elevation / 3D)

+ TM 601

Download here (Plan / Elevation / 3D)

Extractor Hoods

+ DPL 90

Download here (Frontal / Lateral / 3D)

+ CC 40

Descarga aquí (Frontal / Lateral / 3D)

Refrigerators

+ CI 342

Download here (Frontal / Lateral / 3D)

+ NFT 340

Download here (Frontal / Lateral / 3D)

Find more kitchen-related products here.