World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Switzerland
  5. KSA Architekten
  6. 2015
  7. Apartments on Forchstrasse / KSA Architekten

Apartments on Forchstrasse / KSA Architekten

  • 05:00 - 11 April, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Apartments on Forchstrasse / KSA Architekten
Save this picture!
Apartments on Forchstrasse / KSA Architekten, © Eric Schmid
© Eric Schmid

© Eric Schmid © Eric Schmid © Eric Schmid © Eric Schmid +13

Save this picture!
© Eric Schmid
© Eric Schmid

From the architect. The existing residential building on Forchstrasse in Zurich consisted originally of four floors with an apartment on each floor and a double level Attic. While the facades have been kept and restored, the whole interior was demolished and newly planned to accommodate two apartments on each floor and a maisonette apartment on the Attic floor. As an extension to the existing building, a new four-floor building with Attik hosts retail on street level, lofts and a maisonette on the floors above. These are accessed through the existing renovated building.

Save this picture!
© Eric Schmid
© Eric Schmid
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Eric Schmid
© Eric Schmid

The Stuecheli House on Hammestrasse is a listed modernist building by the renown swiss architect Werner Stuecheli and has been restored faithfully in all its parts.The main entrance on Hammerstrasse is maintained and an additional access within the building on Forchstrasse has also been provided.

Save this picture!
© Eric Schmid
© Eric Schmid
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Apartments Refurbishment Switzerland
Cite: "Apartments on Forchstrasse / KSA Architekten" 11 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/868203/apartments-on-forchstrasse-ksa-architekten/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »