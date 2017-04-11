Apartments on Forchstrasse / KSA Architekten

+13

Architects KSA Architekten

Location Zürich, Switzerland

Architect in Charge P. Kyncl, G. Schaller

Area 2100.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Eric Schmid

Manufacturers Loading...

Interior Design Martina Schober More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The existing residential building on Forchstrasse in Zurich consisted originally of four floors with an apartment on each floor and a double level Attic. While the facades have been kept and restored, the whole interior was demolished and newly planned to accommodate two apartments on each floor and a maisonette apartment on the Attic floor. As an extension to the existing building, a new four-floor building with Attik hosts retail on street level, lofts and a maisonette on the floors above. These are accessed through the existing renovated building.

The Stuecheli House on Hammestrasse is a listed modernist building by the renown swiss architect Werner Stuecheli and has been restored faithfully in all its parts.The main entrance on Hammerstrasse is maintained and an additional access within the building on Forchstrasse has also been provided.