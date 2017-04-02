World
  3. Feyenoord Receives Green Light for New Football Training Complex in Rotterdam

Feyenoord Receives Green Light for New Football Training Complex in Rotterdam

Save this picture!
© MoederscheimMoonen Architects
© MoederscheimMoonen Architects

MoederscheimMoonen Architects has been given the go-ahead for construction of a new training complex for Rotterdam’s leading football club, Feyenoord. Located in the new Stadionpark district, the grounds of the new complex will occupy a relatively secluded site within the larger sports, housing, and retail master plan—which will include OMA’s new stadium—allowing the technical staff and football team to work in train in privacy from the start of the 2018-2019 season.

© MoederscheimMoonen Architects © MoederscheimMoonen Architects © MoederscheimMoonen Architects © MoederscheimMoonen Architects

Save this picture!
© MoederscheimMoonen Architects
© MoederscheimMoonen Architects

The building will offer a variety of facilities, including a sizeable sports-medical space and departments that focus on research and the players’ athletic performance. The complex will also feature offices, an auditorium, hospitality, lounge areas, changing rooms, and wellness facilities. Around the building, the grounds will accommodate two football pitches and a separate keeper zone, all of which will be fitted with analytical technology.

Save this picture!
© MoederscheimMoonen Architects
© MoederscheimMoonen Architects
Save this picture!
© MoederscheimMoonen Architects
© MoederscheimMoonen Architects

In terms of design, the driving concept for the project was to achieve as much transparency and interaction as possible between the fields and building. MoederscheimMoonen Architects explains in their press release:

Save this picture!
© MoederscheimMoonen Architects
© MoederscheimMoonen Architects
Save this picture!
© MoederscheimMoonen Architects
© MoederscheimMoonen Architects

The façade that faces the adjacent embankment has been designed as a screen, so that the building appears to turn its back to the public road. This creates optimal privacy for players and staff—allowing them to concentrate on their work and performance. The façade is a sharply delineated, single-form shell that doubles as a pronounced roof overhang projecting towards the fields to the south. This element is made up of trapezium-shaped, expanded weathering steel panels with varying degrees of perforation. The dynamic pattern created by this design is accentuated in a number of areas by starkly-designed window groups, found both in and behind the double façade. This combined façade-roof element serves as the building’s main landmark feature and represents Feyenoord’s unique identity. And its hue even calls the club’s distinctive color—red—to mind.

  • Architects

    MoederscheimMoonen Architects

  • Location

    Rotterdam, The Netherlands

  • Architect in Charge

    Erik Moederscheim

  • Project Team

    Ruud Moonen, Jelle Rinsema, Paul van Duijvenbode, Auke Bult, Massimo D’Alessio, Sulejman Gusic, Ivo Kratochvil, Fernando Polo Calvo, Christiaan Harmse, Sander Malschaert and Carlos Surinach

  • Structural Designer

    IMd raadgevende ingenieurs

  • Installation Consultancy

    Techniplan

  • Building Physics

    LBP|Sight

  • Building Specifications

    Base Consultancy

  • Urban Planning/ Landscape

    Kybys

  • Area

    2700.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    MoederscheimMoonen Architects

News via MoederscheimMoonen Architects.

See more:

Projects Unbuilt Project The Netherlands
Cite: Sabrina Santos. "Feyenoord Receives Green Light for New Football Training Complex in Rotterdam" 02 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/868201/feyenoord-receives-green-light-for-new-football-training-complex-in-rotterdam/>
