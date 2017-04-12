MGV Building / +arquitectos + Gubbins Arquitectos

+20

MGV is an open plan office building, with 5 levels above the street and 1 underground level, illuminated and ventilated by sunken courtyards, plus 2 underground parking lots levels.

Additionally, it contemplates a multipurpose room for 120 people, with direct access from the public space.

The Building consists of two separate volumes, which share the main hall, covered by an aluminum structure, that is the characterizing design element, forming an atrium access public space, wich it´s the main architectural resource to optimize the energy efficiency of the building, by minimizing the solar radiation on the curtain wall. This, complemented with other technical resources, allowed to reach LEED GOLD Certification – Core & Shell of USGBC (LEED Consultant, B-Green).

Once the construction was completed, we made the interior design of the two upper floors of the North Building, maintaining the criteria of formal simplicity of the rest of the building.