World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Institutional Buildings
  4. Chile
  5. Gubbins Arquitectos
  6. 2014
  7. MGV Building / +arquitectos + Gubbins Arquitectos

MGV Building / +arquitectos + Gubbins Arquitectos

  • 13:00 - 12 April, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
MGV Building / +arquitectos + Gubbins Arquitectos
Save this picture!
MGV Building / +arquitectos + Gubbins Arquitectos, © Aryeh Kornfeld
© Aryeh Kornfeld

© Aryeh Kornfeld © Aryeh Kornfeld © Aryeh Kornfeld © Aryeh Kornfeld +20

  • Architects

    +arquitectos, Gubbins Arquitectos

  • Location

    Vitacura, Santiago Metropolitan Region, Chile

  • Architects in Charge

    Brahm, Bonomi, Leturia, Bartolomé , Gubbins Arquitectos

  • Area

    10400.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2014

  • Photographs

    Aryeh Kornfeld , Courtesy of +arquitectos
Save this picture!
© Aryeh Kornfeld
© Aryeh Kornfeld

MGV is an open plan office building, with 5 levels above the street and 1 underground level, illuminated and ventilated by sunken courtyards, plus 2 underground parking lots levels.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of +arquitectos
Courtesy of +arquitectos

Additionally, it contemplates a multipurpose room for 120 people, with direct access from the public space.

Save this picture!
© Aryeh Kornfeld
© Aryeh Kornfeld

The Building consists of two separate volumes, which share the main hall, covered by an aluminum structure, that is the characterizing design element, forming an atrium access public space, wich it´s the main architectural resource to optimize the energy efficiency of the building, by minimizing the solar radiation on the curtain wall. This, complemented with other technical resources, allowed to reach LEED GOLD Certification – Core & Shell of USGBC (LEED Consultant, B-Green).

Save this picture!
© Aryeh Kornfeld
© Aryeh Kornfeld
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Aryeh Kornfeld
© Aryeh Kornfeld

Once the construction was completed, we made the interior design of the two upper floors of the North Building, maintaining the criteria of formal simplicity of the rest of the building.

Save this picture!
© Aryeh Kornfeld
© Aryeh Kornfeld
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Institutional Buildings Chile
Cite: "MGV Building / +arquitectos + Gubbins Arquitectos" 12 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/868195/mgv-building-plus-arquitectos-plus-gubbins-arquitectos/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »